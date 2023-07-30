Crocheters decorate post boxes with Women’s World Cup toppers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Crocheters decorate post boxes with Women’s World Cup toppers

By Press Association
(Left) A World Cup topper created by Tracy Williams in Heathfield, East Sussex and (right) Lioness goalkeeper Hannah Hampton (Diane Dutton and Tracy Williams/PA)
Crocheters around the country have been decorating their local post boxes with Women’s World Cup-themed toppers, with Lioness goalkeeper Hannah Hampton visiting one of the creations.

Jan Platt, 65, from the crochet group The Studley Stitchers in Warwickshire, created a postbox topper featuring local hero Hampton, which caught the attention of the goalie’s mother.

Ms Platt told the PA news agency: “We decided, as Hannah is a Lioness and as they are playing the World Cup, we would do something to celebrate her success being probably one of the only famous people in the village.”

The retired teacher and avid crafter consulted Hampton’s mother on the colours of the player’s kit and the number on her back before making it.

A post box topper featuring Lioness goalkeeper Hannah Hampton with her signature blonde ponytail (Diane Dutton/PA)

The Lioness visited the topper once it was installed in pride of place on a Studley post box.

Ms Platt said: “She just was overwhelmed and she really loved the fact that we’d done her hair the right way and that it actually looked like her.

“She actually said to me, ‘Oh, you’ve got my hair just right’. She always wears her hair in a ponytail on the side and I tried to create Hannah as she would be.”

Kathleen Shannon, 54, told the PA news agency that she crocheted a Women’s World Cup post box topper because she had previously made one for the men’s World Cup.

She said: “You’ve got to do the women’s as well, you can’t leave them out.”

Goalkeeper Hannah Hampton next to a post box topper made by Jan Platt in Studley, Warwickshire (Diane Dutton/PA)

Her topper features a Lioness wearing an England scarf and a football surrounded by the flags of countries taking part in the World Cup, and was made with a friend in Great Dunmow, Essex.

The hotel receptionist told PA news that she and two friends have made between 80 and 100 toppers since the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020.

The friends were able to reuse most of the elements for this topper from previous sport-themed crafts.

She said: “We just keep everything in boxes so we can reuse them if we need to.”

Ms Shannon said Great Dunmow residents “go around the town looking for them when we’ve got them up and bring their children around to see them”.

A post box topper featuring a Lioness and a football (Kathleen Shannon/PA)

She said: “We just love seeing people’s reactions to them and people’s comments. It’s just lovely. There’s just a really good feel-good factor to it.”

Tracy Williams, 44, told PA that she created a topper to “put a bit of support” behind the Lionesses.

Adorning a post box just off the high street in Heathfield, East Sussex, her topper features two female football players on a large football in front of a St George’s flag.

Ms Williams, a child minder, said she created it because “I think they did really well with the Euros before so I just wanted to put a bit of support behind them and the community seem to like it”, she said.

Ms Williams said: “Everyone seems to love them. They’re often commenting, or sometimes when I’m walking past I see people admiring them or taking pictures.

Tracy Williams topper featuring two female football players on a large football (Tracy Williams/PA)

“I just like making people smile and spread a bit of joy.”

The quirky crocheted toppers are also bringing a smile to people online.

Hundreds of avid crocheters have been sharing photos of their designs in Facebook groups like UK Post Box Toppers and More Group (67,500 members) and Postbox Toppers and Yarn Bombing (9,600 members).

Ms Shannon, a member of both groups, said the Facebook groups have been a source of inspiration and encouragement as “people just bounce ideas off each other”.

She said: “You’ll see something somebody else has done and think, ‘God, I didn’t think of doing that. That’s a great idea.’ People share ideas, which is really good.

“Sometimes you can just get stuck for inspiration and you think, ‘Oh, let me have a look in there and see what someone else has done’.”