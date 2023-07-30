Who needs what in final round of Women’s World Cup group-stage matches

Germany were left to work for their World Cup last-16 place as Switzerland and Norway qualified at the conclusion of Group A.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the state of play after Sunday’s results.

Group A

Securing their place in the Round of 16 in style. 🇳🇴 pic.twitter.com/TYWD3xPdXw — FIFA Women's World Cup (@FIFAWWC) July 30, 2023

The first group concluded before the last had played its second round of matches and Switzerland’s goalless draw with New Zealand was enough to see them through, while Sophie Roman Haug’s hat-trick helped Norway rout the Philippines 6-0 to eliminate the co-hosts.

Group B

Defeat to Nigeria left Australia in danger and they will need to beat Canada to avoid a host nation wipeout in the group stage – or draw and pray that the Republic of Ireland can upset Nigeria. Goal difference is the first tie-breaker if required, followed by goals scored and then head-to-head record.

Canada and Nigeria both know a draw will see them through, while the Republic cannot qualify.

Group C

Spain and Japan have both qualified and will face off for top spot in the group, with Spain holding a one-goal advantage in the event of a draw.

Costa Rica were the first team eliminated from the tournament, closely followed by Monday’s opponents Zambia.

Group D

England need only a point against China to top the group, having already beaten Haiti and Denmark.

The Danes must at least match China’s result, while underdogs Haiti still harbour outside hopes of progressing, but will need victories for themselves and England.

Group E

The United States have been tested more strenuously than expected in their group, drawing with the Netherlands, but will qualify nevertheless if they avoid defeat to Portugal.

The latter, a point behind the top two, will surely need a win, with the Dutch facing outclassed Vietnam and looking to run up the goals with an eye on top spot.

Group F

France need a point from their final match against already-eliminated Panama to confirm their progression.

Jamaica, level on four points and goal difference with the French at the top of the group, would also go through with a draw against Brazil, who need to win to make sure of their place in the knockout stage.

Group G

Sweden are already through to the knockout stage (John Cowpland/AP)

Sweden have already booked their place in the next round following victories over South Africa and Italy and it will take a remarkable goal difference swing to prevent them from topping the group, even if they lose their final game against Argentina.

Italy can guarantee their progress by beating South Africa, who, like Argentina, need to win their final game and hope the other result goes their way to take second spot.

Group H

Colombia shook up the established order with a 97th-minute winner against Germany and need only a point against Morocco to seal top spot.

Germany will qualify if they beat winless South Korea, barring a Moroccan win by double figures, but may be left to face France should Les Bleues top Group F.