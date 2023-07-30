Stuart Broad heads into final day of career frustrated by Australia’s openers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Stuart Broad heads into final day of career frustrated by Australia’s openers

By Press Association
Stuart Broad and England were frustrated by Australia (Mike Egerton/PA)
Stuart Broad and England were frustrated by Australia (Mike Egerton/PA)

Stuart Broad will bring the curtain down on his career on Monday after day four of the final Ashes Test at the Kia Oval ended up being a damp squib with rain forcing Sunday’s play to be abandoned at 4.47pm.

Broad announced on Saturday night that he would retire following the conclusion of this series and there was potential for day four to be last.

The wet weather in south London had other ideas with rain setting in during the afternoon session with Australia on 135 without loss in pursuit of 384 after England were dismissed for 395 earlier on Sunday morning.

Broad batted, bowled and fielded during the 39.5 overs possible on day four and here the PA news agency looks at the penultimate day of his career.

Six of the best

Broad could not have envisaged a better start after his retirement plans were revealed at the close on day three.

A sell-out Kia Oval crowd gave him a standing ovation when he appeared from the pavilion to bat before Australia afforded him a guard of honour.

Once play did start with Mitchell Starc from the Pavilion End, singles were turned down from the first ball balls of the over before Broad launched into a short sixth delivery and pulled over square leg for a glorious six. It would prove the final ball he would face with James Anderson out to Todd Murphy in the next over.

Warner rivalry on hold

Broad raced off once Anderson’s review had been unsuccessful and took the new ball against old sparring partner David Warner, but there would be no 18th dismissal on this occasion.

Warner inside-edged Broad’s first delivery before a sweet cover drive for four concluded the over.

With little happening, Stokes changed his bowlers regularly before lunch and Broad’s first spell was restricted to three overs and his second lasted 18 balls too, with Usman Khawaja not comfortable but able to survive and Broad was not used during the first hour of an afternoon session that ended at 2.41pm.

Same place Monday?

England v Australia – LV= Insurance Ashes Series 2023 – Fifth Test – Day Four – The Kia Oval
Fiancee Mollie King and daughter Annabella wave to England’s Stuart Broad from the stands during day four of the fifth Ashes Test (Mike Egerton/PA)

Broad’s fiancee Mollie King and daughter Annabella were in attendance on Sunday while mum Carol and dad Chris recalled memories in BBC’s Test Match Special commentary box during the day’s play.

“Stuart is a master of making the right decision, so it’s always his decision and he’s done it again. It’s the perfect time,” Carol Broad said on BBC’s Test Match Special.

“He told me he doesn’t want a fuss but I thought, I want him to have a fuss. The first day I saw him come down the stairs I got a tingle and I still get that. I just really want them to win.”

Former England opener Chris Broad added: “Thank you to Leicestershire for seeing the ability of him as a bowler because I didn’t see that, and I was looking at his batting and I thought, well, I don’t really think he’s going to make it in first-class cricket as a batsman.

“But they saw him as a bowler.”

The Broad clan will have to come back on Monday to see if the 37-year-old can bring his Ashes love affair to an end with a bang.