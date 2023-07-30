Frustration for Dundee after Viaplay Cup group-stage exit despite Inverness win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Frustration for Dundee after Viaplay Cup group-stage exit despite Inverness win

By Press Association
Dundee’s Zach Robinson scored the only goal (PA)
Dundee’s Zach Robinson scored the only goal (PA)

New manager Tony Docherty was left frustrated as Dundee became the second cinch Premiership club to suffer a Viaplay Cup group-stage exit despite defeating Inverness 1-0 at Dens Park on Sunday.

The Dark Blues – having lost to Airdrie last weekend – knew they needed to beat their Championship opponents by at least a two-goal margin in order to usurp Raith Rovers as one of the four best runners-up and qualify for the last 16.

However, Dundee were unable to find a second goal to add to Zach Robinson’s opener as they joined Tayside rivals St Johnstone in suffering an ignominious first-hurdle exit.

The Dark Blues threatened after five minutes when Mexican striker Diego Pineda shot against the top of the crossbar from close range after Joe Shaughnessy headed a corner back into the danger area.

Inverness went close in the 15th minute when Billy Mckay saw a volley from six yards out tipped over by Jon McCracken before Nathan Shaw curled an effort just beyond the far post after cutting inside Lee Ashcroft.

Mckay and Austin Samuels both missed further opportunities for the Championship side when they got in behind the home defence early in the second half.

Dundee – lifted by the introduction of debutant striker Amadou Bakayoko from the bench at the start of the second half – made the breakthrough on the hour when Zach Robinson’s follow-up header crossed the line before being clawed out by Mark Ridgers after Luke McCowan’s shot had been blocked by the head of Wallace Duffy.

However, the hosts were unable to make their pressure count in the closing stages as recently appointed boss Docherty saw his newly promoted side suffer an early exit from the tournament ahead of their return to the top flight next weekend. The result means Championship side Raith – runners-up in Group F – go through to the last 16.