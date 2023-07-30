Sadio Mane set for medical ahead of move to Saudi Arabia – reports

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Sadio Mane set for medical ahead of move to Saudi Arabia – reports

By Press Association
Sadio Mane appears set to leave Bayern Munich after just one season in Germany. (Adam Davy/PA)
Bayern Munich’s Sadio Mane is to undergo a medical at Al-Nassr on Monday, according to reports.

The 31-year-old forward looks set to become the next big-name star heading to the Saudi Pro League with the Bundesliga champions, who confirmed on Saturday that negotiations were taking place, now said to have agreed a fee with Al-Nassr.

After announcing their team for a pre-season friendly with Japanese side Kawasaki Frontale, Bayern tweeted: “Sadio Mane is in contract talks ahead of a possible transfer and so is not in today’s squad.”

Sadio Mane won the Champions League during a fine spell at Liverpool (Mike Egerton/PA)

The 31-year-old Senegal forward has struggled for form in Germany since joining from Liverpool last summer for £35million.

During a tough season, injury saw him miss the 2022 World Cup and we was fined and suspended by Bayern after a training ground bust-up with team-mate Leroy Sane.

He now appears ready to move to Saudi and link up with Cristiano Ronaldo and Marcelo Brozovic at Al-Nassr, having also been linked with Al-Ahli and a reunion with former Liverpool team-mate Roberto Firmino.

Having first moved to England with Southampton, Mane switched to Anfield in 2016 and went on to score 120 goals in 269 appearances, winning the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup, League Cup and Club World Cup on Merseyside.