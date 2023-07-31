The sporting weekend in pictures

Stuart Broad’s hopes of retiring in a blaze of glory threatened to go awry as his old rival David Warner helped Australia puncture the party atmosphere in the final Ashes Test.

Broad smashed his final ball as a batter for six, but then saw Warner and fellow opener Usman Khawaja reach 135 without loss in pursuit of 384 to secure a 3-1 series victory.

Away from the Kia Oval, Red Bull’s Max Verstappen made it eight wins in succession in the Belgian Grand Prix, while France’s Celine Boutier won her maiden major title on home soil in the Amundi Evian Championship.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best images from the weekend’s action.

Stuart Broad receives a guard of honour from Australia’s players as he makes his way out for the start of day four of the fifth LV= Insurance Ashes Series Test at The Kia Oval (John Walton/PA)

Broad hits what proved his last ball as a batter in Test cricket for six (Mike Egerton/PA)

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen, right, and team-mate Sergio Perez celebrate on the podium after the Dutchman’s victory in the Belgian Grand Prix (Geert Vanden Wijngaert/AP)

Colombia’s Manuela Vanegas, centre, celebrates her match-winner during the 2-1 victory over Germany in the Women’s World Cup (Rick Rycroft/AP)

Celine Boutier poses with the trophy after winning her first major title in the Evian Championship (Lewis Joly/AP)

Terence Crawford, left, on his way to victory over Errol Spence Jr in their welterweight title unification fight in Las Vegas (Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun/AP)

Tom Lineham scores a try for Wakefield in their impressive win against his former side Warrington (Martin Rickett/PA)

Warrington head coach Daryl Powell left his role after a sixth successive defeat in all competitions at bottom-of-the-table Wakefield (Martin Rickett/PA)

Home favourite Iga Swiatek on her way to victory over Laura Siegemund in the final of the Poland Open in Warsaw (Czarek Sokolowski/AP)

Alex Cejka, right, defeated Padraig Harrington on the second play-off hole at the 2023 Senior Open Championship at Royal Porthcawl (Nick Potts/PA)

Lee Hodges kisses the trophy after winning the 3M Open in Minnesota (Bruce Kluckhohn/AP)