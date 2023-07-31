World Cup will change my players’ lives, says Ireland boss Vera Pauw

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
World Cup will change my players’ lives, says Ireland boss Vera Pauw

By Press Association
Vera Pauw’s Republic of Ireland drew 0-0 with Nigeria to secure their first World Cup point (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Boss Vera Pauw said her players were bowing out as “world stars” after the Republic of Ireland’s debut Women’s World Cup campaign concluded with them securing a historic point.

Having seen their last-16 hopes end following a 1-0 loss to co-hosts Australia and 2-1 defeat to Canada in their opening two matches, Ireland’s final match at their maiden major tournament ended in a 0-0 draw against Nigeria in Brisbane.

Asked how it felt for the Girls in Green to have claimed their first ever World Cup point, Pauw told RTE Sport: “It’s a fantastic feeling.

“They are 11-time African champions and I think we really had the better play. They always looked dangerous, but we were in control and we were getting to their goal, we’ve created chances.

“We need to get there to score, and we’ve done that so much better than in the earlier games.

“If you’ve see what they did against Australia (Nigeria beat them 3-2 last Thursday), how they put them under pressure and how they used their pace, not one time they could do that to us. The game plan worked again and I’m so proud.”

Pauw added: “I think we can be really, really proud because three top-10 nations – I’ve said before (40th-ranked) Nigeria for me are a top-10 nation – and we’ve played equal games against them.

“We lost by a penalty (against Australia), an own goal (against Canada) and now a draw. It is amazing.

Ireland captain Katie McCabe (right) and Nigeria’s Gift Monday battle for the ball (PA)
“Those players came into the tournament as very good players, they go out of the tournament as world stars. It will change their lives, not only in the experience that they have, but they will get other contracts, they will get more opportunities and the next generation can step in.”

The match against Canada saw skipper Katie McCabe score the team’s first ever goal at this level with a fourth-minute effort direct from a corner, and she made an early attempt in this game, drilling wide from the edge of the box five minutes in.

Nigeria subsequently went closest to scoring when they were thwarted by a fantastic Courtney Brosnan save in the 52nd minute, the goalkeeper diving to push Unchenna Kanu’s header against the bar.

McCabe, who described Brosnan’s save as “world class”, told RTE: “It’s been a crazy few weeks, so enjoyable as well.

“I’m dead proud of the girls to get our first point on the board.”

Randy Waldrum’s Nigeria advance as Group B runners-up to a last-16 showdown next Monday at the same stadium against the winner of Group D – currently led by England.