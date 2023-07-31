Today at the World Cup: Co-hosts cruise as Japan stun Spain to top their group

Co-hosts Australia cruised into the last 16 while Spain were stunned by Japan.

The Republic of Ireland secured their first World Cup point as they concluded their campaign with a 0-0 draw against Nigeria.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at all of Monday’s World Cup action.

Waltzing Matildas

Hayley Raso scored twice as Australia qualified for the last 16 with a crushing 4-0 victory over Canada.

The joint hosts opened the scoring early on through Raso and despite having Mary Fowler’s effort ruled out for offside, they doubled their lead before half-time with another Raso finish from inside the area.

In the second period, Australia jumped into a three-goal advantage through Fowler before Steph Catley’s penalty in stoppage time helped set up a last-16 clash with the runner-up of Group D – one of England, Denmark or China.

Irish sign off with maiden point

Courtney Brosnan starred for the Republic of Ireland (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Courtney Brosnan pulled off a fantastic save to divert Uchenna Kanu’s 52nd-minute header against the crossbar to ensure the already-eliminated Girls in Green clinched a historic result in Brisbane.

While Vera Pauw’s side bow out on that high, Randy Waldrum’s Nigeria progress to a last-16 showdown next Monday at the same stadium against the winner of Group D – currently led by England.

Pain for Spain

Japan produced a scintillating display to defeat Spain 4-0 and secure top spot in Group C! 🇯🇵@JFA_Nadeshiko | #FIFAWWC — FIFA Women's World Cup (@FIFAWWC) July 31, 2023

Japan claimed top spot in Group C ahead of Spain after condemning them to a remarkable 4-0 thrashing in Wellington.

Both sides went into the game having already qualified for the last 16 on six points apiece, with Spain leading on goal difference, but Jorge Vilda’s side were left stunned in the first half as they bossed possession only to see their opponents score three times.

Hinata Miyazawa put Futoshi Ikeda’s Japan ahead with a 12th-minute strike, Riko Ueki doubled the lead just before the half-hour mark and Miyazawa then continued the ruthlessness by making it 3-0 in the 40th minute, taking her personal goal tally at the tournament to four.

Substitute Mina Tanaka fired in a superb effort with eight minutes of normal time to go to complete the rout.

Zambia bowed out by picking up their first-ever win at the tournament with a 3-1 victory over Costa Rica in the dead rubber in Hamilton.

Keira Walsh’s injury dominates England build-up

Keira Walsh looks on from the bench (Zac Goodwin/PA)

England boss Sarina Wiegman refused to reveal whether or not Keira Walsh’s knee injury was World Cup-ending as she fielded questions ahead of the final group game against China in Adelaide.

The Lionesses need just a point against the Women’s Asian Cup champions on Tuesday to clinch top spot in Group D, but they will be without midfielder Walsh due to a knee problem.

A scan on Saturday afternoon confirmed the 26-year-old had not hurt her anterior cruciate ligament in England’s 1-0 victory over Denmark and will remain at their Terrigal base camp for further assessments, but that remains the extent of what Wiegman would disclose.

She said: “Keira is OK. We said that it’s not an ACL and we can’t give you more information. She will not be available tomorrow, and actually we are really only focused on the game tomorrow and after that we will continue what we do.”

