Wrexham striker Paul Mullin to convalesce at co-owner Rob McElhenney’s home

By Press Association
Paul Mullin (pictured) will convalesce at the American home of the club’s co-owner Rob McElhenney after puncturing a lung (Martin Rickett/PA)
Injured Wrexham striker Paul Mullin is to convalesce at the home of the club’s co-owner Rob McElhenney for a “couple of weeks” before being able to leave the United States.

Mullin suffered a punctured lung on July 26 after colliding with Manchester United goalkeeper Nathan Bishop on the Welsh club’s US tour.

The 28-year-old was taken to UC San Diego Health Hospital before being discharged soon after, but the nature of the injury means that Mullin is unable to fly home for some time yet.

Wrexham Victory Parade
Wrexham co-owner Rob McElhenney (pictured) will play host to Paul Mullin as the injured striker recovers from a punctured lung (Martin Rickett/PA)

No timeframe has been put on Mullin’s return to action, but he will definitely miss the opening weeks of Wrexham’s return to the English Football League, which starts at home to MK Dons on Saturday.

“This Paul thing is devastating to the club but, again, it’s a contact sport and these things happen,” McElhenney said in an interview with S4C.

“He’s OK. I just texted with him this morning. He’s in San Diego and he’s going to come over and stay with us for a couple of weeks until he can leave and head back to Wales.”

As well as beating a youthful United side, Wrexham played Chelsea and the second teams of MLS clubs LA Galaxy and Philadelphia Union on a four-match tour.

The Sky Bet League Two club – owned by It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia creator McElhenney and Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds – drew huge media attention and big crowds following the Stateside success of the ‘Welcome to Wrexham’ docuseries last year.

“It’s truly a dream come true,” McElhenney said of Wrexham playing in his home city of Philadelphia as he looked forward to the Red Dragons’ return to the EFL following a 15-year absence.

“I’m so excited (by the new season). It’s almost entirely the squad from last year.

“It’s a lot of the team that won last year and the chemistry is through the roof and (manager) Phil (Parkinson) truly believes we have the chance to get promoted again.”