The key statistics from Stuart Broad’s stunning England career

Stuart Broad bowed out from cricket with 604 Test wickets to his name after taking the final two in England’s win over Australia at the Oval.

Here, the PA news agency looks back at the key statistics from his stunning career.

Old enemy

Stuart Broad, right, celebrates after taking the wicket of Australia’s David Warner for the 17th time in Test cricket (Mike Egerton/PA)

“I’ve had a love affair with the Ashes my whole life and the thought of being able to bowl my last ball and face my last ball against Australia fills me with joy.”

Those were Broad’s words as he announced his retirement after day three of this summer’s final Test and they are reflected in his career statistics.

Only Shane Warne (195) and Glenn McGrath (157) have taken more than Broad’s 153 Ashes wickets, at an average of 28.96, and the 12 men he dismissed seven times or more in Test cricket include eight Australians.

Opener David Warner is famously his favourite opponent with 17 dismissals across seven Ashes series dating back to 2013, including seven in 10 innings in 2019.

He has taken Steve Smith and Michael Clarke 11 times each, Usman Khawaja, Chris Rogers and Shane Watson eight and Travis Head and Mitchell Johnson seven times.

Broad took the wickets of New Zealand pair Ross Taylor and Tom Latham and South Africa’s AB de Villiers 10 times each and De Villiers’ compatriot Hashim Amla on eight occasions. He has dismissed 234 different batters in total.

Game-wrecker

Stuart Broad’s eight-wicket blast against Australia in 2015 – and Ben Stokes’ catch to dismiss Adam Voges – had the bowler himself in disbelief (Mike Egerton/PA)

Broad’s wickets came in 167 Tests at an average of 27.68, with his debut coming back in 2007 against Sri Lanka.

Known for his game-wrecking bursts, Broad has 20 five-wicket hauls and three 10-wicket matches – a best of 11 for 121 against Australia at Chester-le-Street in 2013 and two against the West Indies, at Lord’s in 2012 and Old Trafford in 2020.

He produced a scintillating best of eight for 15 at Trent Bridge to help win the 2015 Ashes and has seven-wicket hauls at Lord’s in the aforementioned West Indies clash and against New Zealand in 2013.

Broad is the only England bowler with two Test hat-tricks to his name, removing India trio MS Dhoni, Harbhajan Singh and Praveen Kumar in successive balls in figures of six for 46 in 2011 and Sri Lanka’s Kumar Sangakkara, Dinesh Chandimal and Shaminda Eranga in 2014.

Going out at the top

Broad’s golden period between 2013 and 2016 brought 196 Test wickets at 25.56, with four of his five best innings figures including six for 25 against India at Old Trafford and six for 17 in Johannesburg to bowl South Africa out for 83.

He put together a similarly impressive stretch dating from 2019 – the year he turned 33.

He has 171 wickets at 24.23 in that time and aside from a down year in 2021, with 12 wickets in seven Tests, has averaged almost 40 dismissals a year.

Among the elite

Broad sits fifth and new-ball partner James Anderson third on the list of leading Test wicket-takers, headed by two of the world’s all-time great spinners.

Sri Lanka star Muttiah Muralitharan’s 800 wickets may never be matched, with the late Shane Warne currently the only man within 100 after taking 708 for Australia.

Anderson has 690 while former India spinner Anil Kumble racked up 619 wickets to Broad’s 604.

Broad, left, and James Anderson are in the top five Test wicket-takers (David Davies/PA)

McGrath and Courtney Walsh are the only other bowlers to take even 500 – McGrath 563 and West Indies great Walsh 519.

Only Kumble of the ‘500 club’ has a higher average than Broad’s 27.68, the Indian taking his wickets at 29.65. McGrath’s 21.64 edges out Muralitharan (22.72) for the best average.

Broad surprisingly has the fewest five-wicket innings among the septet, though on 12 of those 20 occasions he has gone on to take at least six.

More than just a Test bowler

Stuart Broad celebrates his century against Pakistan at Lord’s in 2010 (Gareth Copley/PA)

While Broad’s batting declined in recent years, he has 13 Test half-centuries and a memorable 169 in the controversial Lord’s ‘spot-fixing’ Test against Pakistan in 2010.

A Test batting average of 18.03 does not do justice to the all-round ability he showed for much of his career, having in his teenage years followed the lead of his famous father Chris as an opening batter.

His brilliance also translated to different formats, taking 178 one-day international wickets at 30.13 and 65 at 22.93 in T20, where he captained England in 27 of his 56 appearances.