On this day in 2020: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang leads Arsenal to FA Cup glory

By Press Association
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang inspired Arsenal to victory in the 2020 FA Cup final (Adam Davy/PA)
Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang once again lit up an empty Wembley Stadium as his brace ensured FA Cup final victory over 10-man Chelsea on this day three years ago.

The striker, who downed Manchester City with two goals in the semi-final, equalised with a penalty he had won himself to cancel out Christian Pulisic’s early opener.

Chelsea then lost Cesar Azpilicueta and Pulisic to injury before Aubameyang brilliantly added his second to secure a 2-1 victory and then lifted a record 14th FA Cup for the Gunners.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, centre, left, dropped the FA Cup trophy (Adam Davy/PA)
His only false move of the day was dropping the trophy in front of his team-mates before eventually raising it above his head.

For head coach Mikel Arteta, this was a first piece of silverware just eight months after taking charge of the side.

He was only appointed as Arsenal head coach in December 2019 and had to deal with the coronavirus outbreak, including contracting COVID-19 himself, and constant talk about losing his biggest players.

But this triumph continued his love affair with the world’s oldest cup competition, having won the FA Cup as a player with Arsenal and as assistant at Manchester City.

“I think so,” he replied when asked if this was the greatest moment of his whole career.

Aubameyang bagged a brace at an empty Wembley Stadium (Adam Davy/PA)
“I am really proud of what we have achieved because I know the difficulties and everything we have been through.

“For me personally it has so tough the last six months with a lot of things that have happened in our lives but I had just one mission when I came here and that was to make the players and staff believe we could do it.

“We had to change that energy and that mentality and just by seeing them in the dressing room all together, and the way they enjoy their profession and their time together, it makes me more proud and as a consequence of that after we can achieve things and win titles together.”