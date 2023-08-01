Ben Stokes lauds player of the series Chris Woakes after England earn Ashes draw

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ben Stokes lauds player of the series Chris Woakes after England earn Ashes draw

By Press Association
England’s Chris Woakes enjoyed a memorable series (John Walton/PA)
England’s Chris Woakes enjoyed a memorable series (John Walton/PA)

Ben Stokes paid a glowing tribute to Chris Woakes after England’s perennial unsung hero walked away as the leading man of this summer’s Ashes.

Woakes’ outstanding career has often played out in the considerable shadow of the record-breaking duo of James Anderson and Stuart Broad but, when it came to handing out the prestigious Compton-Miller Medal for player of the series, it was his turn to take the acclaim.

The 34-year-old was not picked for the first two Tests, both of which Australia won, but breathed fresh life into the contest after returning to the side and inspired the hosts to a 2-2 draw.

He starred with the ball at Headingley, Old Trafford and the Oval, collecting 19 wickets at a miserly average of 18.14 and bolstered the lower order with a couple of important cameos.

Woakes was the spark behind England’s fifth-day triumph in the final Test, taking four for 50 in a sustained spell of high-class seam bowling, and his contribution was key to denying the outright series victory Australia craved.

Already beloved by his team-mates, who know him as ‘the Wizard’, he now has an achievement to match the esteem they hold him in and nobody was happier than Stokes.

“I think to play three games and walk away with man of the series proves how good a cricketer Woakesy is. Has that ever been done before?” the England skipper said.

“He’s a massive team man and he should never be underestimated for his contributions to English cricket. He might not have got the opportunities people might think he should have but that’s purely because he’s been playing in the era of James Anderson and Stuart Broad.

“Every time he has walked out for England he’s given absolutely everything. This series in particular is something he’ll be very proud of for what he’s managed to achieve and I’m very proud of him too, for coming in and putting in these performances.

“The way in which Woakesy has come in, not just with the ball but with crucial runs down at eight, has been really good for us. He’s been a massive part of the reason we are sitting here talking about why we’ve drawn the series 2-2 after being 2-0 down.”

Stokes attempted to share those exact sentiments with his fellow all-rounder when he finally took a breather after leaving Australia eight down – allowing the retiring Broad to finish things off in a dream finish – and got short shrift.

“When he stopped bowling I just said to him ‘you’ve been a massive reason we’re in this position right now’ but he wasn’t having a bar of it,” Stokes added. “He just said ‘let’s finish the job and get it done’. He’s been awesome for us. Just a quality cricketer.”

Woakes missed the first year of the ‘Bazball’ revolution due to injury problems and admitted finding his way back into the Test set-up in time to tangle with the Australians was a prime motivator.

“I’ve not been a part of this squad and team for over 12 months, so I was desperate to get back in and have a go,” he told BBC Sport.

“When you come into an Ashes series you want to perform and contribute to wins and I couldn’t have asked for it to go much better really. This is up there as one of my favourite moments in the series and probably up there with my best moments. This is the pinnacle of Test cricket so it is amazing.”