Business as usual for Harry Kane amid reports Daniel Levy met Bayern officials

By Press Association
Tottenham forward Harry Kane continues to train as normal despite speculation over his future (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Tottenham forward Harry Kane continues to train as normal despite speculation over his future (Zac Goodwin/PA)

It remains business as usual for Harry Kane despite reports Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy held a meeting with Bayern Munich officials on Monday.

Bayern remain intent on prising Kane away from Spurs and are expected to imminently lodge a new bid for the 30-year-old England captain, who is now into the final 12 months of his contract with the Premier League club.

Levy is reported to have met with Bayern chief executive Jan-Christian Dreesen and technical director Marco Neppe in London, while Kane trained with the rest of the Spurs squad to continue preparations ahead of Sunday’s pre-season friendly at home to Shakhtar Donetsk.

Harry Kane file photo
Bayern have made no secret of their desire to sign Tottenham and England’s record goalscorer Harry Kane (Martin Rickett/PA)

The scrutiny surrounding Kane’s future does not show any signs of going away, with the German club public about their interest all summer.

Bayern honorary president Uli Hoeness claimed last month personal terms had been agreed between Kane and the Bundesliga champions, while two bids for the forward were reportedly turned down in July.

Spurs have offered Kane a new contract, which is a significant increase on his current £200,000-a-week terms, but no decision will be made on the new deal while speculation over his future continues, the PA news agency understands.

Kane is not the only experienced Tottenham player with uncertainty hanging over them, with captain Hugo Lloris so far unable to secure a move away.

Hugo Lloris file photo
Spurs captain Hugo Lloris has so far been unable to secure a move away (Martin Rickett/PA)

The former France goalkeeper was allowed to remain at the club’s training ground in Enfield to “explore prospective transfer opportunities” while Ange Postecoglou’s team toured Perth, Bangkok and Singapore last month.

However, 36-year-old Lloris is no closer to a departure from Spurs and one potential avenue has closed after Paris St Germain signed young Spanish goalkeeper Arnau Tenas on Sunday.

Lloris was one of several members of Tottenham’s bloated squad expected to leave, but Giovani Lo Celso looks set to be thrown a chance to turnaround his career with the club.

Lo Celso signed for Spurs in summer 2019 for £55million but, after playing under a string of managers, had spent the past 18 months away from north London on loan at Villarreal.

Tottenham Hotspur v Royal Antwerp – UEFA Europa League – Group J – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Giovani Lo Celso looks set to be given a chance to revise his career with Spurs (Adam Davy/PA)

Argentina international Lo Celso has caught the eye of new boss Postecoglou this summer, though, and after scoring in friendlies against West Ham and Lion City Sailors, the midfielder is likely to remain part of the squad moving into the Premier League season.

Offers will be listened to for various other senior players and young duo Alfie Devine and Dane Scarlett are being lined up for loan moves away.

Devine and Scarlett were part of a large Tottenham contingent for the Asia-Pacific pre-season tour, but it is felt the best next step for their development would be to secure a loan away from Spurs for the 2023-24 campaign.