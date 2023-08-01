David Willey eager for World Cup spot but accepts place in England pecking order

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
David Willey eager for World Cup spot but accepts place in England pecking order

By Press Association
David Willey says he is on the fringes of making England’s ODI World Cup squad later this year (Mike Egerton/PA)
David Willey says he is on the fringes of making England's ODI World Cup squad later this year (Mike Egerton/PA)

David Willey says his goal is to play at the 50-over World Cup even though he is “completely at peace” with being overlooked by England.

Willey missed out on World Cup selection in 2019 when Barbadian-born fast bowler Jofra Archer, having qualified on residency just before the tournament, was preferred and England went on to win the trophy for the first time.

The 33-year-old all-rounder called it the “hardest point” of his career, and four years on making the England squad for the 2023 edition in India in October and November may prove an even trickier task.

All-rounder David Willey says his ambition to play for England still burns bright (Kieran Cleeves/PA)

“I see myself with England as very much on the fringes,” said Willey, who has swapped Northern Superchargers for Welsh Fire in this season’s Hundred ahead of end-of-season ODI and T20 series against New Zealand.

“If everybody’s fit I probably don’t play and I don’t get picked. I’m completely at peace with that.

“Do I want to play for England? Yes. Do I want to play in the World Cup? Yes. But the priority for me is to enjoy my cricket and then international or franchise cricket will take care of itself.

“They (the selectors) know what I can do. I’m not an X-factor player, they know I’m reliable and what they’re going to get from me.

“If they want a banker I might come into the frame a little bit. I’ve done well with my resources, if you like, over the years.”

David Willey (far right) was in the England squad that won the T20 World Cup last year (PA)

Willey was part of England’s T20 World Cup-winning squad last November, although he did not feature in the tournament.

His last ODI cap came against South Africa in January – his 107th England white-ball appearance – as he opted out of the following tour of Bangladesh to spend time with his family before playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League.

England limited-overs captain Jos Buttler warned players who chose not to tour Bangladesh that it would put their place at risk, but Willey insists it was “100 per cent” the correct call for both family and financial reasons.

He said: “I was going off to the IPL and I’ve got a four and a five-year-old and a wife at home. I’m not centrally contracted, I’ve got an incremental contract. Being completely honest financially, it was an easy decision with what I would get at the IPL.

“That’s the challenge presented to the ECB at the minute. They are trying to work out what the future looks in terms of those central contracts and keeping players at ECB.

“The landscape of cricket is changing and it’s very difficult for people to get that right now, and what that looks like to make sure we are still promoting not only county cricket but playing for your country as well.”

Willey returned to his home county Northamptonshire this summer after spending six years at Yorkshire.

He has embraced the life of a franchise cricketer with various T20 spells in Australia, India and Pakistan and says the new and lucrative Major League Cricket in the United States is very much in his thoughts.

Willey said: “It’s a great concept, I’d love to go and do it, and there was an offer this year.

“But I’m moving house, I’ve just moved counties and, with The Hundred, family and having just come back from the IPL, it wasn’t the right thing for me to do this time.

“Last year I just spent 11 weeks at home. It’s a fine balance and sometimes you get it wrong but, as I say, I still want to play for England and in a World Cup.”