Lauren James on song as England thrash China – Tuesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from August 1.

Soccer

England thrashed China.

Onto round of 16! ⚽️⚽️🅰️🅰️🅰️ pic.twitter.com/c76EBE9sdm — Lauren James (@laurenjamess22) August 1, 2023

Special night in Adelaide! Top of the group! Buzzing to have scored my first World Cup goal! Now onto the round of 16. We keep building 🦁 pic.twitter.com/p3nQzTRuQU — Alessia Russo (@alessiarusso7) August 1, 2023

You wanted goals, the girls give you them. What a performance @Lionesses 👏🏼🔥 LJ take a bow. — Beth Mead MBE (@bmeado9) August 1, 2023

She makes that look so easy @laurenjamess22 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 — Ian Wright (@IanWright0) August 1, 2023

Liverpool bid farewell to Fabinho.

A vital part in our success. Thank you, @_fabinhotavares 📸🧵 pic.twitter.com/WM6wpxKIao — Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 1, 2023

…as the midfielder joined Al-Ittihad.

A new chapter in my life. So excited for this moment and very proud to be a tiger! Let's do it, @ittihad! ⚫️🟡💪🏾 pic.twitter.com/XgNmiGt4Kl — Fabinho (@_fabinhotavares) August 1, 2023

Fulham got Barbie fever.

Making a splash in away day essentials. 🏖️ pic.twitter.com/BlhHczaliL — Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) August 1, 2023

John Terry was backing Cesc Fabregas for big things.

Good Luck @cesc4official ⚽️💙This man will be a Top Manager. pic.twitter.com/XkVWkQCpRj — John Terry (@JohnTerry26) August 1, 2023

Bruno Fernandes was grateful.

Support over the last week has been incredible! Thank you for your warm welcome America it was a pleasure 💪🏼 pic.twitter.com/yNLYPJC7WL — Bruno Fernandes (@B_Fernandes8) August 1, 2023

A different ball game for Crystal Palace.

Happy birthdays.

Cricket

Ben Stokes set the record straight.

To clarify…Our wrap took longer than expected because of multiple last time event’s.We decided to meet up in the night club rather than the dressing room 🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌 https://t.co/jJ4Qw3uCnm — Ben Stokes (@benstokes38) August 1, 2023

Stuart Broad bowed out in style.

A farewell to remember ❤️ pic.twitter.com/lD8z9r9FRO — ICC (@ICC) August 1, 2023

Harry Brook reflected on the Ashes.

What an amazing first Ashes series to be a part of 🙌 Congratulations @StuartBroad8 on an outstanding career, you will be missed! pic.twitter.com/WRgfo0J4GE — Harry Brook (@Harry_Brook_88) August 1, 2023

Kevin Pietersen enjoyed a quiet morning in the bush.

Rugby Union

George North sought answers.

So what do I say now? 🤷🏻‍♂️ I’ve just sent a tweet? Or Ive just sent a X? — George North (@George_North) August 1, 2023

Tennis

Stanislas Wawrinka felt at home in Croatia.

Thank you Umag 🇭🇷❤️the amount of support I received all week made me feel at home 🙏🏻 I will never take it for granted 🫶🏻! #final #support #love #hardwork #trusttheprocess pic.twitter.com/rXZWUVKS4I — Stanislas Wawrinka (@stanwawrinka) August 1, 2023

Iga Swiatek enjoyed her successful visit home.

🫶🏼What a week it was.I read somewhere that the 250 WTA tournament is not as important as my next challenges in Canada and in the US. Well…to me it was VERY important and I'm happy I felt so much support and positive energy from you, fans. Thank you for that and see you soon. pic.twitter.com/KG3ifV49hd — Iga Świątek (@iga_swiatek) August 1, 2023

Darts

Love was in the air for Michael van Gerwen.