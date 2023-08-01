Brendan Rodgers relishing being back with Celtic ‘family’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Brendan Rodgers relishing being back with Celtic ‘family’

By Press Association
Brendan Rodgers was back at Celtic Park (Robert Perry/PA)
Brendan Rodgers was back at Celtic Park (Robert Perry/PA)

Brendan Rodgers declared it felt like being at home with family after returning to action at Celtic Park.

The Celtic manager received a warm reception from the home supporters after being re-introduced ahead of a 3-2 win over Athletic Bilbao in James Forrest’s testimonial match.

When asked what it felt like to be back, more than four years after leaving for Leicester, Rodgers said: “Amazing. It feels like home.

“I have to be honest. I have been fortunate enough in my career to have managed some fantastic clubs and some big clubs but there is nothing giving me the feeling of being back here with people that I would regard as family, and just being in the arena here.

“I am looking forward to it, I am going to relish every second of it.

“I think going away probably made me realise what I had and I was never sure if I would have that again.

“So to be able to have the chance to have that again, I am really going to enjoy it, on the pitch, with the players, with the staff, and obviously with the supporters.

“But for that I need to win and I need to prove myself again.”

There was no sign of dissent among the 43,447 when Rodgers was presented ahead of the game, which Celtic won thanks to goals from Reo Hatate, Alexandro Bernabei and David Turnbull.

There was a sparse attendance in the standing section, whose members did express their displeasure over Rodgers’ appointment on social media in June.

But any negativity looks likely to be put to one side when Celtic begin their cinch Premiership title defence against Ross County on Saturday.

On his reception, Rodgers said: “Clearly, it obviously means a lot.

“My priority is to make a team here and continue with the standards that have been set over the last decade or so. So it’s important that we are all together in order to achieve that.

“The Celtic supporters are amazing, they will support their team and I think what makes this club is that they get behind the manager.

“We all go together from the weekend and look to push on and it’s very important for us to be together.”

Rodgers changed his entire team at half-time and got an improved second-half display as Celtic came from behind.

“Overall I am really pleased for James because it is nice for him to win in his testimonial game, but the second-half team was excellent,” he added.