Football rumours: Harry Kane will stay if no deal agreed by start of season

By Press Association
Tottenham’s Harry Kane goes down under a challenge from Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez (PA)
What the papers say

Harry Kane will stay at Tottenham if no deal has been done before the club’s Premier League opener against Brentford. The Independent reports an £85 million bid for the England striker, 30, from Bayern Munich has been rejected as they seek £100 million. And according to the Evening Standard, Kane believes it would be unfair to leave after the start of the campaign.

Everton v Tottenham Hotspur – Premier League – Goodison Park
Everton’s Seamus Coleman (left) and Tottenham’s Tanguy Ndombele

France midfielder Tanguy Ndombele could be heading away from Tottenham. According to the Daily Mirror, Galatasaray are looking to agree an £11 million move for the 26-year-old.

Chelsea have added more names to their list of transfer targets with a pair of midfielders, according to The Times. US midfielder Tyler Adams, 24, from Leeds United and Ajax’s Mexican Edson Alvarez, 25, are the latest to interest the Blues.

Leeds are lining up a move for full-back Brandon Williams, 22, from Manchester United, reports The Independent.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Aston Villa v Crystal Palace – Premier League – Villa Park
Crystal Palace’s Michael Olise

Michael Olise: The Crystal Palace forward, 21, is seen as a potential replacement for Riyad Mahrez at Manchester City.

Michail Antonio: Everton could step in for the West Ham striker, 33, who has not secured a deal in Saudi Arabia.