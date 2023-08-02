England docked 19 WTC points and players fined for slow over-rates during Ashes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
England docked 19 WTC points and players fined for slow over-rates during Ashes

By Press Association
England’s slow over-rate has come back to haunt them (Mike Egerton/PA)
England have been docked a sizeable chunk of points in the World Test Championship from what they earned in the Ashes after consistently falling foul of the over-rate regulations.

While the standard of play in a series that ebbed and flowed was widely praised, there were repeated instances of both England and Australia failing to reach the statutory 90 overs in a day threshold.

Ben Stokes’ side were found to be two overs short in the first Test at Edgbaston, nine in the second at Lord’s, three in the fourth at Emirates Old Trafford and five in the final Test at the Kia Oval.

Having gained 28 points – 24 for two wins and four for a draw – in a series that finished 2-2, with Australia retaining the urn as holders, England have lost 19 for infringements in four of five Tests.

That leaves England with just nine points in the third edition of the WTC, dropping them below the West Indies, who have played just two matches and are yet to record a win.

The International Cricket Council last month implemented an overhaul of the sanctions for sluggish over-rates, which was retrospectively applied for the start of the WTC cycle.

The Ashes ended in a 2-2 draw (Mike Egerton/PA)
Players are fined five per cent of their match fee, up to 50 per cent, and teams lose one point for every over short – although this is not applied if a team is bowled out before the 80th over.

England’s players were penalised 10 per cent of their match fees for the first Test, 45 for the second, 15 for the fourth and 25 for the fifth.

Australia, meanwhile, had 10 points deducted from their tally and players fined 50 per cent of their match fees for the fourth Test after being found to have been 10 overs short at Old Trafford.