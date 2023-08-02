Today at the World Cup: Brazil crash to early exit after draw with Jamaica

Brazil crashed out of the World Cup after Jamaica battled to a goalless draw in Melbourne to reach the last 16 for the first time.

South Africa came from behind to beat Italy 3-2 and finish runners-up in Group G, with Sweden seeing off Argentina 2-0 while a hat-trick from Kadidiatou Diani helped France beat Panama 6-3 to top Group F.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at all of Wednesday’s action.

Reggae Girlz march on

Jamaica produced a huge World Cup upset in Melbourne by holding Brazil to a goalless draw to reach the last 16 for the first time.

Brazil, who needed victory to progress, dominated their final Group F encounter at AAMI Park but could not find a breakthrough and bowed out at the group stage for the first time since 1995.

The Reggae Girlz, who held France to a 0-0 stalemate in their opening match before beating Panama 1-0, have yet to concede a goal at the tournament and go on to meet the winners of Group H, which will be decided on Thursday.

Late joy for Banyana Banyana

South Africa’s Noko Matlou, left, and Gabriela Salgado celebrated their triumph (Alessandra Tarantino/AP)

Thembi Kgatlana scored a stoppage-time winner to ensure South Africa reached the World Cup last 16 for the first time after coming from behind to beat Italy 3-2 in Wellington.

Kgatlana struck in the second minute of added time at the Sky Stadium in Wellington as Banyana Banyana secured their first World Cup win to finish second in Group G behind winners Sweden in thrilling fashion.

Arianna Caruso’s early penalty for Italy was cancelled out by Benedetta Orsi’s own goal. Hildah Magaia put South Africa ahead in the second half before Caruso levelled, which would have sent Le Azzurre through to the knockout stages.

Swedes set up USA date

Sweden were confirmed as winners of Group G, setting up a last-16 clash with defending champions the United States, as they defeated Argentina 2-0 in Hamilton.

The Swedes had already clinched qualification for the next round after beating South Africa and then trashing Italy 5-0.

Peter Gerhardsson’s side subsequently completed a 100 per cent record in group stage with Rebecka Blomqvist heading in a 66th-minute opener and substitute Elin Rubensson adding a late penalty as Argentina saw their campaign come to an end.

Diani at the treble

Kadidiatou Diani helped send France into the last 16 (Mark Baker/AP)

Kadidiatou Diani scored a hat-trick as France secured a place in the last 16 as Group F winners after coming from behind to beat Panama 6-3 in Sydney.

Needing a point to ensure progression, Les Bleues trailed in the second minute when Marta Cox’s superb free-kick gave already-eliminated competition debutants Panama their first-ever World Cup goal and a shock lead.

An emphatic response saw France equalise through Maelle Lakrar and a Diani brace – the second from the penalty spot. Lea Le Garrec’s effort put them 4-1 up heading into the break, with Diani then completing her treble with another spot-kick two minutes into the second half.

Panama reduced the deficit via Yomira Pinzon’s penalty and an 87th-minute Lineth Cedeno header before France midfielder Vicki Becho concluded the scoring in stoppage time.

France will now face the runner-up from Group H – a spot currently occupied by Germany – in Adelaide next Tuesday.

Post of the day

Literal tears in our eyes as we post this! 🥹 The Reggae Girlz will advance to the Round of 16! HISTORY IS BEING MADE RIGHT IN FRONT OUR EYES ✨💫.#ReggaeGirlz #FIFAWomensWorldCup #FIFAWWC #JAMBRA #BeyondGreatness #JFF_Football pic.twitter.com/4YssYcwwBG — Official J.F.F (@jff_football) August 2, 2023

Up next

Group H: South Korea v Germany (11am)

Group H: Morocco v Colombia (11am)

All times BST