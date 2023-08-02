One of the best goalkeepers in the league – Dundee bring in Trevor Carson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

One of the best goalkeepers in the league – Dundee bring in Trevor Carson

By Press Association
Trevor Carson was St Mirren’s number one last term (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Trevor Carson was St Mirren’s number one last term (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Dundee manager Tony Docherty believes he has recruited “one of the best goalkeepers in the league” after signing Trevor Carson on a three-year contract.

The Dens Park club have paid an undisclosed fee to land the 35-year-old Northern Ireland international from cinch Premiership rivals St Mirren, where he made 40 appearances last term.

Carson has previously played for a string of clubs, including Bury, Portsmouth, Cheltenham, Hartlepool, Motherwell, Dundee United and Morecambe.

“I am absolutely delighted to secure the signing of Trevor Carson who I regard as one of the best goalkeepers in the league,” Docherty told the Dundee website.

“Last season when playing against him he had some outstanding performances and saves.

“He has got so much experience, he knows the league and I think he will bring a lot to the club. We have acquired a fantastic goalkeeper and professional.

“He will help me and the coaches get our message across to the squad and he will help the young players both on and off the pitch.

“First and foremost Trevor is a top performer, a really good goalkeeper with Premier League experience, but also in terms of personality, work ethic, mentality, he is everything we want to be at this football club.”

Carson signed a contract extension with St Mirren in March until the summer of 2025, but – while confirming his departure to Dundee – the Paisley club revealed that “over the summer, Trevor made clear his desire to move on from St Mirren”.

Carson is looking forward to working under Docherty and playing alongside his former Buddies colleague, Joe Shaughnessy, who moved from St Mirren to Dundee earlier this summer.

“It’s brilliant to be here,” he said. “I am very grateful to the manager and everyone involved who has made this deal possible.

“It’s the old cliche but I can’t wait to get started. I had a great conversation with the manager and as soon as I came off the phone, I said I want to play for that man.

“He talked about the project and the plans he has got here. It helps that Joe is here too, who I played with last season. Joe spoke very highly of the place and these things count massively in football.”