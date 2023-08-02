Buffon retires and Raducanu returns – Wednesday’s sporting social By Press Association August 2 2023, 6.00pm Share Buffon retires and Raducanu returns – Wednesday’s sporting social Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/sport/4608202/buffon-retires-and-raducanu-returns-wednesdays-sporting-social/ Copy Link Gianluigi Buffon and Emma Raducanu (PA) Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media. Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from August 2. Football Gianluigi Buffon retired. Unico, grande. https://t.co/yCfaO5ArZ0— Carlo Ancelotti (@MrAncelotti) August 2, 2023 One of the best in the business 🧤Happy retirement Legend pic.twitter.com/8OgHbt3pHt— David de Gea (@D_DeGea) August 2, 2023 Has sido inspirador para todos y un referente para aquellos que somos porteros. Gracias Buffon y enhorabuena por tu carrera. 🤍 @gianluigibuffon pic.twitter.com/EHsSnWCWXp— Thibaut Courtois (@thibautcourtois) August 2, 2023 Legendary career , legendary goalkeeper but above all a great man! 👏🏻👏🏻 enjoy your retirement and new role ! It was a pleasure playing against you and watching you play ! ⚽️🧤🧤 @gianluigibuffon pic.twitter.com/ZhwD80ruSG— Petr Cech (@PetrCech) August 2, 2023 Thank you to our number 1. Grazie, Gigi! 💙 pic.twitter.com/aJBOkY42z8— Italy ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@Azzurri_En) August 2, 2023 Rob McElhenney continued to help Paul Mullin’s recovery. So. Excited. ✈️ pic.twitter.com/NENrkXtkVo— Rob McElhenney (@RMcElhenney) August 1, 2023 Ian Wright and Usain Bolt enjoyed the success of the Reggae Girlz. 🇧🇷🇯🇲#FIFAWWC 📍 Melbourne pic.twitter.com/daJIZfaULL— Ian Wright (@IanWright0) August 2, 2023 History👏🏿Congrats Girls 🇯🇲🙌🏿 #ReggaeGirlz pic.twitter.com/XSatllCyeh— Usain St. Leo Bolt (@usainbolt) August 2, 2023 The shy and retiring Zlatan Ibrahimovic. Photoshop pic.twitter.com/vlczT4ajl2— Zlatan Ibrahimović (@Ibra_official) August 2, 2023 Kammy had work to do. Grandkids just left 🙈🤣😂🥳 pic.twitter.com/bp7FHfdFoJ— Chris Kamara (@chris_kammy) August 2, 2023 South Africa reached the last 16 at Italy’s expense. Dressing room snippets 🇿🇦🔥❤️#BeyondGreatness #FIFAWWC pic.twitter.com/SppuoNK0GS— Banyana_Banyana (@Banyana_Banyana) August 2, 2023 England were still celebrating. Yesterday’s performance 🔥Into the knockouts 💫 #FIFAWWC pic.twitter.com/nOumM06vu7— Bethany England (@Bethany_Eng15) August 2, 2023 Onto the next💥 pic.twitter.com/Ds4PcglbVz— Jess Carter (@_JessCarter) August 2, 2023 Tennis Emma Raducanu was back out there. August 2nd, THE FUN PART. 1st time back on court ♥️😆 pic.twitter.com/lnnspztXrz— Emma Raducanu (@EmmaRaducanu) August 2, 2023 Cricket Kevin Pietersen found a zebra crossing. Zebra crossing! pic.twitter.com/Kai7spVtlT— Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) August 2, 2023 Golf Luke Donald welcomed Jose Maria Olazabal to his Ryder Cup team. Welcome José Maria Olazábal as my next Vice Captain – Ryder Cup legend. Thank you for joining me on my journey to Rome. So exited to have you onboard. Grande Txema!! 🇪🇺🏆🇪🇸 pic.twitter.com/EK7J3oFW6n— Luke Donald (@LukeDonald) August 2, 2023 Rugby Union Jason Robinson completed an early-morning gym session. Early morning session done!! 💪🏽 pic.twitter.com/eNxwg7CCYB— Jason Robinson (@Jason15Robinson) August 2, 2023 Boxing Big news in the boxing world. Repeat or Revenge 👀 @chantellecam her Undisputed Championship against @KatieTaylor November 25 in Dublin live on @daznboxing 🏴 🇮🇪 pic.twitter.com/I0Ih3tPrjV— Eddie Hearn (@EddieHearn) August 2, 2023 Snooker Judd Trump took in the sights in China. Sightseeing in huangguoshu pic.twitter.com/NrK8NDX4w9— Judd Trump (@juddtrump) August 2, 2023