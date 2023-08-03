The stats to look out for as you finalise your Fantasy Premier League squad

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
The stats to look out for as you finalise your Fantasy Premier League squad

By Press Association
Erling Haaland is unsurprisingly the most expensive and the most popular player in FPL (Will Matthews/PA)
Millions of fantasy football managers are tinkering with their teams ahead of next weekend’s opening round of Premier League fixtures.

Launched back in 2002-03, Fantasy Premier League (FPL) continues to grow in popularity, with the number of managers increasing from fewer than 100,000 in its first year to 11.4 million at the end of last season.

Here, the PA news agency provides some tips for effective squad selection, using data from the game’s official website.

Follow the fixtures

(PA Graphics)
FPL managers study players’ form and fixtures when choosing a squad, but – with only pre-season friendlies to go on – the latter takes precedence at the start of a new campaign.

Thanks to a metric that powers the website’s Fixture Difficulty Ratings, it is possible to rank teams according to their opponents’ strength.

Chelsea have the easiest start to the season based on opposition ratings up to gameweek eight, with Mauricio Pochettino’s side facing Luton, Nottingham Forest, Bournemouth, Fulham and Burnley during that period.

The Blues’ players could become popular picks again having barely featured in FPL teams during their disastrous finish to 2022-23.

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino
Last season’s title rivals Manchester City and Arsenal could prove valuable sources of premium players, with both sides benefiting from appealing fixtures until their meeting on October 7, while managers may look to Everton for budget options given their generous early schedule.

In contrast, several teams that battled relegation last season – most notably Wolves and Forest – have been handed tricky starts, as have the three promoted sides.

Burnley and Luton are especially hard done by with tough openers against City and Brighton respectively preceding a blank gameweek, caused by the postponement of their scheduled match at Kenilworth Road.

Back the best teams

(PA Graphics)
According to latest ownership figures, almost one-fifth of FPL spending is on Manchester City players at present, with the average manager using £19.2m of their £100m budget on the reigning champions.

As well as being the most expensive player in the game at £14.0m, Erling Haaland is comfortably the most popular pick, with the Norwegian currently appearing in more than 86 per cent of teams.

Arsenal players are also generating plenty of interest, with £15.3m of a typical budget being allocated to Mikel Arteta’s men.

Bukayo Saka is the Gunners’ most prized asset, selected by 55 per cent of managers, ahead of Gabriel Jesus whose ownership is falling after the Brazilian sustained a knee injury in pre-season.

Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka celebrates with manager Mikel Arteta
Manchester United (£10.6m) and Liverpool (£10.1m) players are attracting investment too, while Brighton (£8.4m) and Newcastle (£7.6m) are proving more popular than Chelsea (£4.7m) and Tottenham (£4.3m) despite having tougher early fixtures.

FPL managers appear to be most pessimistic about Wolves’ prospects, with just £0.5m out of every £100m being spent on their players.

Check the underlying stats

With managers looking to gain an edge over an increasing number of rivals, the FPL website has started publishing players’ expected goals and assists alongside their actual returns.

This allows virtual bosses to identify players who are over and underperforming their projected output, perhaps due to their finishing ability or a run of good or bad luck.

(PA Graphics)
Among players who recorded at least 10 expected goal involvements last season, Manchester City’s Phil Foden was the biggest overachiever.

The England midfielder scored 11 goals and provided seven assists, which represented an increase of 72 per cent on his expected returns.

Leandro Trossard registered a similar level of overperformance across spells at Arsenal and Brighton, while Tottenham’s Harry Kane racked up 56 per cent more goals and assists than the average player might have managed in the same situations.

(PA Graphics)
Meanwhile, Arsenal’s new signing Kai Havertz underperformed in his final season at Chelsea, having mustered only eight goal involvements from an expected tally of more than 14.

Liverpool’s Alexis Mac Allister – formerly of Brighton – and Newcastle’s Kieran Trippier also underachieved despite enjoying impressive campaigns.

Trippier was the game’s highest-scoring defender with 198 points, but his chances created justified up to three extra attacking returns.