Home Sport

Germany crash out of Women’s World Cup after drawing with South Korea

By Press Association
Germany are out of the Women’s World Cup (Tertius Pickard/AP)
Germany are out of the Women’s World Cup (Tertius Pickard/AP)

Two-time champions Germany have crashed out of the Women’s World Cup after drawing 1-1 with South Korea in their final Group H match in Brisbane.

Cho So-hyun had put South Korea in front in the sixth minute before Germany captain Alexandra Popp equalised with a 42nd-minute header.

But Martina Voss-Tecklenburg’s world number two side were unable to add to that, with Popp going closest with a header against the crossbar on the hour mark.

And with Morocco beating Colombia 1-0 in the pool’s other game, leaving them both with six points, the Germans, on four, were condemned to third place and failed to make the knockout rounds of the competition for the first time in their history.

The 2003 and 2007 World Cup winners, who started their campaign at this edition by thrashing Morocco 6-0 before a shock 2-1 loss to Colombia, become the third top-10 ranked team to be eliminated at the group stage, after Canada and Brazil.

South Korea, managed by Englishman Colin Bell, also bow out with this having been the first point of their campaign.

There was an early warning for Germany when 16-year-old Casey Phair – who became the competition’s youngest ever player in the group’s opening round of matches – hit a shot in the third minute that Merle Frohms did well to turn against a post.

Three minutes later, another attack from Bell’s team saw them grab the lead as Lee Young-ju played a fine through-ball and Cho slotted past Frohms.

Klara Buhl sent two efforts off-target soon after, but Germany struggled to threaten much beyond that until Popp drew things level just before the break, connecting with Svenja Huth’s cross for her fourth goal of the tournament, moving level with Japan’s Hinata Miyazawa as top-scorer.

Germany players stand dejected on the pitch
Dejection for Germany (Tertius Pickard/AP)

Popp thought she had headed her side in front in the 57th minute, only for the effort to be ruled out for offside, and a few moments on from that she sent another header against the bar.

Frohms was then called upon to push away a Ji So-yun corner, before Popp headed at Kim as Germany’s frustration continued.

A lengthy period of added time at the end, which included a stoppage when Cho was injured and carried off on stretcher, and lasted more than 15 minutes, included Germany substitute Sydney Lohmann putting strikes wide and over as Tecklenburg’s side tried in vain to rescue themselves from making unwanted history.