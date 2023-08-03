Today at the World Cup: Germany make shock exit as Morocco progress

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Today at the World Cup: Germany make shock exit as Morocco progress

By Press Association
Two-time winners Germany were knocked out of the Women’s World Cup (Tertius Pickard/AP)
Two-time winners Germany were knocked out of the Women's World Cup (Tertius Pickard/AP)

Euro 2022 finalists Germany were knocked out of the Women’s World Cup after being held to a 1-1 draw by South Korea.

Debutants Morocco progressed to the the next round after Anissa Lahmari’s first-half strike gave them a 1-0 win over Colombia, who also qualified for the knockout stages.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at all of Thursday’s action from the World Cup.

Germany dumped out

WWCup South Korea Germany Soccer
Germany were knocked out of the group stage for the first time (Tertius Pickard/AP)

Two-time world champions Germany were dumped out of the World Cup at the group stage phase for the first time ever after being held to a 1-1 draw by South Korea.

The Germans fell behind to Cho So-hyun’s fifth-minute strike, but when Alexandra Popp equalised in the 42nd minute it looked like Germany would go on to win.

Popp had a goal ruled out in the second half but that was the closest Germany came to scoring and South Korea continued to frustrate them as the referee blew the final whistle following 17 minutes of added time.

Debutants Morocco progress

APTOPIX WWCup Morocco Colombia Soccer
Debutants Morocco are through to the knockout stages (Gary Day/AP)

Anissa Lahmari’s strike late in the first half sent Morocco through to the last 16 on their World Cup debut.

Thrashed 6-0 by Germany in their opening game of the tournament, Morocco opened the scoring against Colombia when Ghizlane Chebbak’s penalty was saved by Catalina Perez and Lahmari followed up to slot in the rebound.

Colombia piled on the pressure in the second half but goalkeeper Khadija Er-Rmichi saved Morocco on a couple of occasions and they now face France in the next round.

Colombia qualify despite defeat

Soccer WWCup Match Moments Photo Gallery
Colombia beat Germany earlier in the group stage (Rick Rycroft/AP)

Colombia may have suffered defeat in their final match but two previous victories ensured safe passage through to the knockout stages for the second time in their history.

A 2-0 win over South Korea followed by a famous 2-1 victory over Germany thanks to a late goal from Manuela Vadegas made sure the South Americans had six points going into their final match and despite losing, they still topped the group.

Post of the day

Quote of the day

“At the end of the day, the score matters for a football game and the points. We didn’t score enough or get enough points. We had chances but all in all, unfortunately we did not score the goal we needed.” – Germany manager Martina Voss-Tecklenburg.

Up next

Last 16: Switzerland v Spain (Saturday, 6am)

Last 16: Japan v Norway (Saturday, 9am)