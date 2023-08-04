Football rumours: Chelsea’s Romelu Lukaku player swap bid hits snag

What the papers say

Romelu Lukaku has reportedly agreed to personal terms in a move to Juventus this summer as Chelsea look to offload the striker and pick up a striker in a swap deal, the Star reports. Chelsea are eyeing Serbian Dusan Vlahovic. Juventus want more than just Lukaku as part of the deal, though, asking for an additional £35million for the 23-year-old.

Manchester City and Chelsea are reportedly in the race to sign Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise, but the Daily Mail says there is confusion with his release clause.

Crystal Palace’s Michael Olise (Kieran Cleeves/PA)

Widespread changes could be on the cards under Tottenham’s new manager Ange Postecoglou, with the Evening Standard reporting Hugo Lloris, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Tanguy Ndombele and Bryan Gil are up for sale. The club are also interested in signing 19-year-old forward Alejo Veliz from Rosario Central, who is worth around £12million.

West Ham’s pursuit of Southampton midfielder James Ward-Prowse may be coming to an end, according to the Guardian, with the club’s technical director against the move, despite manager David Moyes’ interest.

Social media round-up

Holding out hope still… 🙏https://t.co/VTm3Xm493d — Daily Star Sport (@DailyStar_Sport) August 3, 2023

Here's where Josko Gvardiol will rank among the most expensive Premier League defenders 👀💰 pic.twitter.com/32iAMYowsz — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) August 3, 2023

Players to watch

Harry Maguire: Everton now look like the favourites to sign the Manchester United defender, with Tottenham and West Ham also interested in the 30-year-old, Football Insider says.

Leeds United’s Tyler Adams (Martin Rickett/PA)

Tyler Adams: The Daily Mail says Aston Villa are open to activating the 24-year-old Leeds midfielder’s £25million release clause, with Chelsea also interested in his signature.