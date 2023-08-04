Staking a claim for the World Cup – Ireland versus Italy talking points

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Staking a claim for the World Cup – Ireland versus Italy talking points

By Press Association
Ireland won the Six Nations Grand Slam in March (Donall Farmer/PA)
Ireland begin their World Cup warm-up matches by hosting Italy at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

Head coach Andy Farrell has named an experimental matchday squad for his side’s first fixture since clinching the Guinness Six Nations Grand Slam in March.

Here, the PA news agency picks out some of the main talking points ahead of Saturday evening’s match.

“Silver lining” of Sexton’s ban

Jack Crowley is preparing for his second international start
Johnny Sexton’s three-match suspension has opened the door for his rival fly-halves to gain some much-needed international experience this month. Jack Crowley is the first to be handed an opportunity to impress. The 23-year-old’s selection is reward for his fine form for Munster, which included United Rugby Championship glory in May. Uncapped Ciaran Frawley awaits his chance on the bench, with fellow Leinster player Ross Byrne – Sexton’s main understudy during the Six Nations – hoping for involvement against England and Samoa in the coming weeks. Forwards coach Paul O’Connell described game time for the rookie trio as a “real good silver lining” to Sexton’s undesirable situation.

Staking a claim

Ireland’s World Cup hopefuls have just three games to secure places on the plane to France, with Farrell due to cut his 42-man squad down to 33 on August 28. Only three men – Robbie Henshaw, Caelan Doris and Ryan Baird – have retained starting roles from Ireland’s Six Nations success over England in March in a much-changed matchday 23. Many of the others are on the periphery and fighting for a spot. Lock Joe McCarthy and prop Tom O’Toole will make their first and second Test starts respectively, while potential debutants Frawley, Calvin Nash and Tom Stewart are joined on the bench by Connacht rookies Cian Prendergast and Caolin Blade.

Rare start for Stockdale

Jacob Stockdale's last outing for Ireland came against Japan in July 2021
Jacob Stockdale was player of the championship during Ireland’s 2018 Six Nations Grand Slam win and a guaranteed starter at the last World Cup. But his international career has very much hit the buffers. The 27-year-old is set to make his first Test appearance for more than two years and just his sixth start of the Farrell era. James Lowe has emerged as Ireland’s first choice on the left wing, yet Keith Earls, who wins his 99th cap this weekend, is the only current squad member to have scored more Ireland tries than Stockdale (19). Farrell believes the Ulster player is still capable of being a “tremendous asset”.

Maintaining momentum

Tadhg Beirne, who is among the replacements, this week pointed to poor warm-up performances contributing to Ireland’s underwhelming World Cup campaign in Japan four years ago. Farrell and members of his squad have repeatedly stressed the Italy fixture is far from a friendly as, in addition to individuals competing for places, they attempt to maintain collective momentum going into the tournament in France. Ireland are bidding for an 11th successive win and a 15th on the bounce at home to protect their number one world ranking. They have lost just one of 21 Aviva Stadium fixtures under Farrell – to France in 2021.

England-born pair switch allegiances

Former England squad member Paolo Odogwu is preparing to make his England debut
Azzurri head coach Kieran Crowley has made nine personnel changes from last weekend’s 25-13 Murrayfield loss to Scotland, including naming two debutants of interest to English rugby fans: Paolo Odogwu and Dino Lamb. Coventry-born Odogwu, a former Sale and Wasps player, trained with England during Eddie Jones’ tenure. The 26-year-old will line up on Italy’s right wing, while Harlequins’ ex-England Under-20 international Lamb has been picked in the second row having also switched allegiances. Crowley’s selection is strong as Italy go in search of a first success on Irish soil since 1997 to add to their recent scalps of Wales and Australia.