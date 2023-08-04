England batter Alex Hales retires from international cricket

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
England batter Alex Hales retires from international cricket

By Press Association
Alex Hales has retired from international cricket (Mark Kerton/PA)
Alex Hales has retired from international cricket (Mark Kerton/PA)

England batter Alex Hales has announced his retirement from international cricket.

The 34-year-old played 156 times for his country across the three formats of the game in an 11-year spell, with his last appearance coming in England’s T20 World Cup final win against Pakistan.

Hales, who will continue to play for Nottinghamshire and in T20 franchises around the world, excelled in the shorter forms of the game, ending with 2,419 runs from 70 one-day internationals while scoring 2,074 runs in 75 20-over innings.

His time in the England set-up was not without controversy, though, as in 2017 he was involved with Ben Stokes in an incident outside a Bristol nightclub that saw him charged by the England and Wales Cricket Board and subsequently suspended.

He was banned again in 2019 after testing positive for a recreational drug, an indiscretion which ended his 50-over career.

Hales reflected on his career with pride, saying on Instagram: “It has been an absolute privilege to have represented my country on 156 occasions across all three formats.

Hales was a member of England's 2022 T20 World Cup winning team
Hales was a member of England’s 2022 T20 World Cup winning team (PA)

“I’ve made some memories and some friendships to last a lifetime and I feel that now is the right time to move on.

“Throughout my time in an England shirt I’ve experienced some of the highest highs as well as some of the lowest lows. It’s been an incredible journey and I feel very content that my last game for England was winning a World Cup final.

“Throughout the ups and downs I’ve always felt a huge amount of support from my friends, family and undoubtedly the best fans in world cricket.

“I look forward to continuing to play for Notts and experiencing more franchise cricket around the world.”