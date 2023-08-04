England hoping Tom Curry will feature in World Cup build-up despite ankle issue

England are confident that Tom Curry will play a role in their build-up to the World Cup as he recovers from a twisted ankle.

Curry sustained the injury in training this week and will be sidelined for up to a fortnight, potentially ruling him out of the opening two matches of the Summer Nations Series which begins against Wales in Cardiff on Saturday.

The Sale flanker is a certainty to be picked in Steve Borthwick’s World Cup squad when it is announced on Monday, but England will take no risks with the fitness of one of their most influential players.

“We’re very hopeful (he’ll play this month). We don’t think it will be too long, but we’ll be smart with him as well,” defence coach Kevin Sinfield said.

Any concern over Henry Arundell’s hamstring injury has lifted after the explosive wing made a return to full training on Thursday.

England play the first of two Tests against Wales at the Principality Stadium fielding a line-up populated with players who are on the fringe of World Cup selection.

Only Freddie Steward, Marcus Smith, Danny Care, Ellis Genge and Will Stuart are assured of their places in the 33-man squad, while the others are hoping to make a final impression on Borthwick.

Kevin Sinfield says England’s players must value victory against Wales against advancing their own selection claims (Nick Potts/PA)

Sinfield, however, has downplayed the trial element of the visit to Cardiff as England look to build winning momentum.

“First and foremost, it’s a Test match. I’m sure some players will have selection in the back of their minds, but we want to show how we’ve improved,” Sinfield said.

“It would be unfair to say it’s all on this game because it’s not. We’ve got to take into account the last eight weeks, how players have performed throughout the season and exactly what we need going forward.

“There are some wonderful players who will miss out, sadly, because we can’t take everybody. We’ll try to get to the right place with the right balance within the squad.”

A special day for Tom Pearson who will make his England debut on Saturday night 🙌#WALvENG pic.twitter.com/wNaWUhPdbR — England Rugby (@EnglandRugby) August 3, 2023

One player who has been making waves this summer is Northampton’s all action back row Tom Pearson, who Genge insists trains in the same we he plays – “like a man possessed”.

Pearson makes his debut on Saturday with a real chance of securing a place at the World Cup despite his inexperience.

“Tom’s been outstanding. We’ve all seen his physicality and how he plays the game and his explosive nature with London Irish last season. We’re all looking forward to seeing him play and he’s been excellent in camp,” Sinfield said.