Ylber Ramadani leaves Aberdeen for Lecce

By Press Association
Ylber Ramadani, left, has departed Aberdeen (Steve Welsh/PA)
Aberdeen have confirmed the departure of Albania midfielder Ylber Ramadani to Serie A side Lecce.

The undisclosed fee is reported to be just over £1million for a player who joined the Dons from MTK Budapest last season and made 44 appearances.

“Despite only being here for a season, Ylber’s commitment and desire to do his best for the club was clear for all to see”, manager Barry Robson said.

“I’ve no doubt his experience at Aberdeen, and within the Scottish game, will have made Ylber a better player and prepare him for the challenges which lie ahead in Italy.”

Robson previously strengthened his squad with the addition of Slobodan Rubezic, Ester Sokler, Nicky Devlin, Ross Doohan and Or Dadia ahead of Saturday’s cinch Premiership opener at Livingston, while completing permanent deals for Graeme Shinnie and Leighton Clarkson.

Doohan will compete with Kelle Roos for the goalkeeper jersey with the latter looking to retain his place after making 38 appearances last season.

Kelle Roos
Kelle Roos is looking to build (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Roos is looking to build on the momentum of last season, when the Dons won nine games in four months after Robson stepped up as manager to clinch third place in the league.

Roos said: “Obviously, ultimately he has had more time to get us prepared in the way he wants.

“He and the coaching staff have tried to put their stamp down. It looks like we are building on that. So let’s see what we get.”