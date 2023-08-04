Mikel Arteta says Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus will ‘be back soon’ from injury

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Mikel Arteta says Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus will ‘be back soon’ from injury

By Press Association
Mikel Arteta expects to have Gabriel Jesus available soon following his latest operation (Mike Egerton/PA)
Mikel Arteta expects to have Gabriel Jesus available soon following his latest operation (Mike Egerton/PA)

Mikel Arteta is confident Gabriel Jesus will not miss much of the new season as he offered a positive early prognosis on the Arsenal forward’s knee surgery.

The Brazil international went under the knife on Wednesday after experiencing irritation following a more serious operation to treat an injury suffered at the World Cup.

Jesus spent three months on the sidelines recovering during last season as the Gunners ultimately fell short in their Premier League title tilt.

Having been absent for Wednesday night’s Emirates Cup clash with Monaco, Jesus will also miss the start of the new campaign – including Sunday’s Community Shield clash with former club Manchester City.

Speaking ahead of the game at Wembley, Arteta said when asked for an update: “He’s fine.

“He’s obviously disappointed because he was feeling good and then this issue came up that nobody expected.

“We had to do a little procedure there but unfortunately it was the best thing to do and the quicker the better. We made that decision. I’m sure he will be back soon and very fit.”

Bukayo Saka was an unused substitute against Monaco due to illness but Arteta confirmed he is available to face City.

“Bukayo is much better, he trained today. I don’t expect anybody else to not play,” he added.

All of Arsenal’s summer signings are in contention to start on Sunday, with Jurrien Timber, Declan Rice and Kai Havertz aiming to make an early impact.

Rice, signed for a club-record £105million from West Ham, was also a target for Pep Guardiola and City during the summer.

The fact the England midfielder ended up at Arsenal rather than rivals City is, according to Arteta, proof the Gunners can compete with the champions on and off the pitch.

“The important thing now is that when we have a target that we have the resources that we need to bring that player in – but as well that we can convince him and what we tell him excites him, that he feels inspired and he wants to be part of it,” he added.

“That is the feeling we are getting with every player I want to sign but as well with the players we already have here are the ones that we really have to look after, that they maintain that feeling and willingness to be here and drive the club to better every day and, for them as players, improve every day as well.”

On what Rice will bring to the team, Arteta continued: “His leadership skill is unquestionable and when you meet him and spend five minutes with him. You already get the feeling and impression that he will help so much, the dressing room and approach that we want to take in games.”