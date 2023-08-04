Neil Warnock ready for season number 44 – Friday’s sporting social By Press Association August 4 2023, 6.39pm Share Neil Warnock ready for season number 44 – Friday’s sporting social Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/sport/4614769/neil-warnock-ready-for-season-number-44-fridays-sporting-social/ Copy Link Neil Warnock is ready for the new season (Richard Sellers/PA) Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media. Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from August 4. Football Neil Warnock is ready to go again. Here we go again for the 44th season!I’m as excited and passionate about managing @htafc this season as I was in my first season with @GainsTrinityFC6 of my former clubs to face too,can’t waitDon’t know who’s farewell tour has gone on longer , mine or @eltonofficial ! 🤣 pic.twitter.com/DDGoBWcTEt— Neil Warnock (@warnockofficial) August 4, 2023 All smiles at Everton. View this post on InstagramA post shared by Ashley Young (@youngy_18) New number who this? 🔢 | Squad number changes for four players for the 2023/24 season have been confirmed!#EFC 🔵— Everton (@Everton) August 4, 2023 Franck Ribery reminisced. Only beautiful memories! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/46YjwVy661— Franck Ribéry (@FranckRibery) August 4, 2023 Lucas Digne was feeling good. More minutes in the legs 🦿 thank you for the amazing atmosphere 🤩💜💙 pic.twitter.com/7TuDFCB1UP— Lucas Digne ⭐️ (@LucasDigne) August 4, 2023 Cricket Stuart Broad felt lucky. F1 George Russell enjoyed his summer holidays. Quality time in the sun with the fam. 💙 pic.twitter.com/VlsvFuOFR5— George Russell (@GeorgeRussell63) August 4, 2023 MMA Conor McGregor hit the beach. Chilling at the beach after training 😎 pic.twitter.com/j1y0RJhh3X— Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 4, 2023 Taekwondo Jade Jones has a love-hate relationship with training.