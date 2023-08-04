Southampton match-winner Che Adams impresses Russell Martin with his character

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Southampton match-winner Che Adams impresses Russell Martin with his character

By Press Association
Che Adams (centre) scored the winning goal in Southampton’s win at Sheffield Wednesday (Nick Potts/PA)
Che Adams (centre) scored the winning goal in Southampton’s win at Sheffield Wednesday (Nick Potts/PA)

Southampton boss Russell Martin praised Che Adams’ character after he stepped off the bench to score a late winner as the Saints marked their Sky Bet Championship return with a 2-1 victory at Sheffield Wednesday.

Adams was left out in favour of Adam Armstrong, who gave the visitors the lead, but came on and changed the course of the game with his late strike that silenced the taunting home fans, who took a dislike to his former stint across the city at Sheffield United.

Martin, who was frustrated at Lee Gregory’s second-half equaliser for the Owls, revealed the club turned down a bid for the striker a fortnight ago and praised his attitude in dealing with both that and his omission from the staring line-up at Hillsborough.

“The hardest decision for the team was to decide which one we played, I think we can get both on the pitch as well,” Martin said of Adams and Armstrong.

“They both got a goal and the way Che reacted to not playing was amazing – brilliant energy and so respectful.

“There was a lot of noise around him, we turned down a bid for him a couple of weeks ago and nothing has happened since.

“The way he dealt with that is amazing. He got a nice reception getting off the bus from Sheffield Wednesday fans, so for him to score I am delighted.”

It was a promising start to the campaign for the Saints, back in the second tier for the first time in over a decade following last season’s Premier League relegation, and they posted 991 successful passes as they dominated possession.

There were times when they lacked a cutting edge, but Martin was happy enough at the start.

“They are top professionals and big characters to do what we asked them tonight, under big pressure,” he added.

“First game of the season, Hillsborough, Friday night. I am incredibly grateful for the mentality they showed. There will be loads to improve on from tonight.”

Sheffield Wednesday had a turbulent summer following their League One promotion last term, following Darren Moore’s exit and fan unrest at spiralling ticket prices.

New boss Xisco Munoz had only four weeks to prepare for the season and was still adding players to his squad in the build-up to this game.

“I think the team understand what we want, we were very close,” the Spaniard said.

“The reaction of the players in the second half was good. This is the best performance of the six games we have had.

“It is four weeks together, some players arrived yesterday.

“We need to follow this attitude. We know the opponent we had, they are very dangerous, you close your eyes two times and they hurt you.

“We were very close today. We need to improve.”