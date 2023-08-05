Brighton goalkeeper Robert Sanchez completes £25million Chelsea move

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Brighton goalkeeper Robert Sanchez completes £25million Chelsea move

By Press Association
Robert Sanchez will challenge for the number one jersey at Chelsea this season (John Walton/PA)
Robert Sanchez will challenge for the number one jersey at Chelsea this season (John Walton/PA)

Chelsea have completed the signing of goalkeeper Robert Sanchez from Brighton on a seven-year deal.

The Blues agreed a £25million deal with Brighton to sign the 25-year-old Spaniard on Thursday and have now finalised the move.

The transfer involves an up-front £25m payment, with an additional sell-on clause included, the PA news agency understands.

Chelsea’s co-sporting directors Paul Winstanley and Laurence Stewart said on the club website: “We’re very pleased to welcome Robert to Chelsea and he adds further quality to our goalkeeping unit.

“Robert has repeatedly proved himself in the Premier League and been capped by his country. We are excited to watch him work with (head coach) Mauricio (Pochettino) and his coaching team during the season ahead.”

Sanchez, who made 23 Premier League appearances for Brighton last season, will challenge Kepa Arrizabalaga for a starting place at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea have now made seven summer signings under Pochettino, who is rebuilding the squad following his appointment in May as a permanent replacement for Graham Potter.

France defender Axel Disasi and 19-year-old midfielder Lesley Ugochukwu arrived at Stamford Bridge earlier this week from Monaco and Rennes respectively.

Wingers Diego Moreira (Benfica B) and Angelo (Santos) plus forwards Nicolas Jackson (Villarreal) and Christopher Nkunku (RB Leipzig) have also been signed this summer.

Sanchez, who has made two senior appearances for Spain and was included in both their Euro 2020 and World Cup 2022 squads, made 91 appearances for Brighton in all competitions after progressing through their academy.

He had loan spells at Forest Green and Rochdale before becoming a regular starter for Brighton during the 2020-21 season.