Jack Evans nets debut goal as Halifax begin season with win over Bromley

Jack Evans scored on his debut as Halifax beat Bromley 2-0 in the National League.

Evans’ strike early in the second half was added to by Millenic Alli as last season’s FA Trophy winners started their campaign in style.

Bromley, who reached the play-offs last term, were denied a first-half opener when home goalkeeper Sam Johnson parried Adam Marriott’s shot and then brilliantly tipped over Jude Arthurs’ follow-up.

But Halifax improved after half-time and almost took the lead when Ryan Galvin’s left-wing cross was headed over by Robert Harker.

And the opener came in the 53rd minute when Evans was played in by Galvin and confidently finished past Chelsea loanee Teddy Sharman-Lowe.

Alli wrapped up victory with 16 minutes remaining by tapping in after being teed-up by Max Wright.