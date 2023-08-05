Blackpool off the mark with a win as Shayne Lavery scores twice

Shayne Lavery’s first-half brace gave Blackpool an opening-day 2-0 win over Burton in League One.

The opener came 19 minutes in as a neat passing move eventually broke down but when Albie Morgan’s pass rebounded off a defender’s legs, it fell kindly for Lavery to fire home.

Blackpool should have had a second moments later, but Morgan shot wide with the unmarked Lavery screaming for a pass to give him a simple tap-in.

Lavery’s second goal came from his harrying of Brewers centre-back Sam Hughes, who surrendered possession too easily, the striker showing great composure to lob stranded keeper Jamal Blackman.

Burton posed precious little threat in the first half though Joe Powell almost pulled one back in stoppage time, Dan Grimshaw palming his shot over.

Lavery blew a chance to complete his hat-trick 10 minutes after the break, skewing horribly wide.

At the other end Josh Gordon had Burton’s best chance but a deflection took his finish wide and, with little else to trouble them, Blackpool eased to a comfortable victory.