Cambridge open their campaign with home victory against Oxford

Cambridge started their Sky Bet League One campaign with a 2-0 victory over Oxford.

The hosts moved ahead after 15 minutes when Saikou Janneh’s shot was spilled by goalkeeper James Beadle, allowing Jack Lankester to fire home the rebound.

Janneh played a major role in Cambridge’s second goal 13 minutes later, producing an exhilarating run down the left touchline before providing a perfect cross which was nodded in from close range by debutant forward Gassan Ahadme.

The momentum could have been turned in the final seconds of the half when Josh McEachran played a short free-kick to Cameron Brannagan, but his effort from outside the box was pushed away by Jack Stevens.

Janneh headed a James Brophy cross straight at Beadle, while at the other end Brannagan’s fierce shot went only narrowly wide on the hour.

Stevens produced a big save 14 minutes from the end, keeping out a Stan Mills header from point-blank range, to help Mark Bonner’s side make it five years unbeaten on the opening day of the season.