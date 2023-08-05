Late Robbie McKenzie strike earns Gillingham win at Stockport

Substitute Robbie McKenzie fired home late on to hand Gillingham a hard-earned 1-0 victory at Stockport in League Two.

McKenzie hammered home from close range in the 86th minute after a cross from Cheye Alexander was not cleared to settle the opening day clash.

The Gills almost struck after 25 minutes when Tom Nichols darted in to meet Dom Jefferies’ cross, only to volley inches past the upright.

That appeared to spark the hosts into life and new boy Louie Barry saw an effort deflected narrowly wide.

As half-time approached Stockport went close when Macauley Southam-Hales’ bullet header was superbly beaten back by Gills goalkeeper Jake Turner.

In added time, Stockport’s Ryan Rydel volleyed just over the crossbar.

Stockport debutant Nick Powell forced Turner into a fine stop soon after the restart and Antoni Sarcevic then fired a 20-yard strike just past a post.

With 11 minutes left Stockport’s Kyle Knoyle crashed an angled shot against the crossbar.

At the other end, Ben Hinchliffe brilliantly saved Scott Malone’s side-footed shot, before McKenzie went on to snatch the three points for the Gills with time running out.