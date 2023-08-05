More misery for Reading as Ephron Mason-Clark heads Peterborough to victory

Troubled Reading began life in League One with a dispiriting 1-0 home defeat against Peterborough.

The Posh winner arrived shortly before the break through Ephron Mason-Clark’s looping header as the Royals played their first third-tier match in 21 years.

Reading had endured a torrid summer after relegation from the Championship, with numerous financial problems hampering the team rebuilding plans of new manager Ruben Selles.

But they enjoyed the better of the first half, with debutant Posh goalkeeper Nicholas Bilokapic forced into fine saves from Harvey Knibbs and Kelvin Ehibhatiomhan.

Peterborough, beaten play-off semi-finalists last season, took a while to warm up.

New Posh skipper Mason-Clark saw a fierce drive superbly tipped over by Reading keeper Dean Bouzanis but he nodded home in the 43rd minute from a precise Kwame Poku cross.

Mason-Clark departed soon after the interval due to injury, with replacement Ricky-Jade Jones’ angled effort denied by Bouzanis at his near post.

Reading pushed energetically for an equaliser late on but Peterborough held firm to complete a hard-earned win.