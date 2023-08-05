Jake Eastwood saves penalty on Grimsby debut to earn point against AFC Wimbledon By Press Association August 5 2023, 5.28pm Share Jake Eastwood saves penalty on Grimsby debut to earn point against AFC Wimbledon Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/sport/4615690/jake-eastwood-saves-penalty-on-grimsby-debut-to-earn-point-against-afc-wimbledon/ Copy Link Jake Eastwood saved a penalty on his Grimsby debut in the draw with AFC Wimbledon (Tim Goode/PA) Grimsby and AFC Wimbledon shared the points in their Sky Bet League Two curtain-raiser at Blundell Park. Mariners goalkeeper Jake Eastwood was the hero as he saved a second-half penalty from Ali Al-Hamadi on debut to earn his side a point. The Dons’ best chances aside from the penalty came in quick succession around the 34th minute as Ryan Johnson won two headers from back-to-back corners. Despite Grimsby’s bright start to the second half, the visitors were gifted a golden opportunity to go ahead in the 59th minute as Harry Clifton brought down Al-Hamadi in the box. He stepped up to take the penalty, which was saved well by Eastwood down to his left, with a double save made in the end by the Grimsby stopper to deny Al-Hamadi on the follow-up. Buoyed by the penalty save, the hosts went down the other end a few minutes later with defender Harvey Rodgers having a shot from outside the area saved by the visiting goalkeeper Alex Bass. Abo Eisa went close to scoring the only goal but his long-range effort was tipped onto a post by Bass.