Thomas and Robson combine to get Queen’s Park off to winning start at Inverness

Dominic Thomas and Tom Robson helped Queen’s Park start their cinch Championship campaign on a winning note as they edged out Inverness 2-1.

Caley Thistle started brightly as Nathan Shaw saw an effort saved while Charlie Fox’s last-gasp tackle stopped Charlie Gilmour going through on goal, but the visitors went ahead after 31 minutes when Thomas latched on to Barry Hepburn’s pass and fired beyond Mark Ridgers.

Robson doubled Queen’s Park’s lead three minutes after the restart as he caught Inverness’ defence napping before sliding an effort underneath Ridgers.

Jake Davidson rose highest to head home Cameron Harper’s corner four minutes from time but it proved to be a consolation as Inverness suffered defeat in their first outing of the season.