George Dobson effort enough as Charlton edge Leyton Orient on opening day

By Press Association
George Dobson was on target for Charlton (Barrington Coombs/PA)
George Dobson was on target for Charlton (Barrington Coombs/PA)

Charlton got their League One campaign off to a winning start with a 1-0 win against newly-promoted Leyton Orient.

A first-half strike by captain George Dobson was enough for the south Londoners in their local derby.

Alfie May was denied his first goal for the hosts after just four minutes, when Sol Brynn stopped his effort.

Orient held their own in the first half – although they had to wait until the half-hour mark for their first attempt – as Ashley Maynard-Brewer turned away a Theo Archibald effort.

However, the hosts broke the deadlock a minute before first-half injury time. Corey Blackett-Taylor found space on the left to cross the ball in low for Dobson to finish.

Orient struggled for a breakthrough in the second half, although Tom James saw his effort after 57 minutes deflected over the crossbar.

Tyreece Campbell just failed to control the ball enough to round Brynn after 72 minutes, while May saw his shot four minutes later flash over the bar.

Substitute Panutche Camara missed a sitter in stoppage time to double the Charlton lead, but the hosts held on for the narrow victory.