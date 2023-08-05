Wealdstone score late winner against 10-man York

Wealdstone left it late to kick off their Vanarama National League campaign with a 2-1 win over 10-man York.

The Minstermen started brightly as Maziar Kouhyar saw a shot blocked by Wealdstone defender Jack Cook before Dipo Akinyemi and Adam Crookes were denied from the subsequent corner.

York went ahead when Levi Andoh’s cross picked out Lenell John-Lewis, who teed up Akinyemi for a debut goal.

Max Kretzschmar levelled from the penalty spot on the hour mark after Kouhyar was adjudged to have used his hand to block a shot.

The match took a decisive turn seven minutes from time when York defender Callum Howe saw red for bringing down Corie Andrews while he was clean through and in the 88th minute Kretzschmar set up Jaydn Mundle-Smith for the winner.