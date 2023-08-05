Dunfermline come from behind to beat Airdrieonians

Dunfermline came from behind to make a winning start to their cinch Championship campaign by defeating Airdrieonians 2-1 at East End Park.

Airdrieonians were first off the mark when Charlie Telfer’s powerful shot hit the woodwork and Craig Watson was on hand to nod home.

The lead did not last long, however, as Ewan Otoo soon headed in a cross by Joshua Edwards.

Paul Allan pounced after the break to nudge Dunfermline in front but the hosts had to play the last 13 minutes with 10 men after Rhys Breen was sent off for a second bookable offence.