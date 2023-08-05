Crewe fight back from two down to earn point against 10-man Mansfield

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Crewe fight back from two down to earn point against 10-man Mansfield

By Press Association
Rio Adebisi struck Crewe’s equaliser (Martin Rickett/PA)
Crewe fought back from two goals down to frustrate promotion hopefuls Mansfield who, down to 10 men, had to settle for a 2-2 draw at Gresty Road.

Stags defender Calum MacDonald’s 59th-minute sending off slowed down Mansfield’s momentum after two first-half strikes from Davis Keillor-Dunn had put them in charge.

Mickey Demetriou hit back for Crewe before the break, and immediately after MacDonald’s dismissal Rio Adebisi levelled the game.

Keillor-Dunn drove a powerful low shot past Alex keeper Harvey Davies from the edge of the box to open the scoring in the 22ns minute.

He then doubled the lead soon after, showing a deft touch to take Stephen Quinn’s pass before firing into the corner past Davies.

Davies kept out efforts from Keillor-Dunn and Lucas Akins as the visitors piled on the pressure.

But Crewe halted the advance and cut the deficit in the 32nd minute when veteran debutant Demetriou reacted quickest at a corner to hook a close-range finish past Christy Pym.

Davies was well positioned to beat away an angled drive from Rhys Oates, but Mansfield were fortunate when Chris Long’s effort beat Pym but came back off the bar just before the break.

Keillor-Dunn, chasing his hat-trick, skewed a shot against the outside of the post soon after the restart as Mansfield looked to restore their two-goal lead.

However, MacDonald was handed a straight red card just before the hour for clattering into Long near to the halfway line, and Crewe were level immediately after.

The resulting free-kick went out wide from where it was driven across the box by Jack Powell for Adebisi to glance a header into the far corner.

Crewe frontman Shilow Tracey wasted a great shooting chance when he blazed over wildly and, despite their numerical disadvantage, Mansfield still posed a threat with Akins and Oates going close.