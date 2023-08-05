Lorent Tolaj bags brace as Aldershot deny Oxford City in National League opener

Lorent Tolaj scored a brace as Aldershot denied Oxford City a winning start to life in the National League with a comprehensive 5-2 opening-day victory at the EBB Stadium.

Jack Barham broke the deadlock after 13 minutes from close range before Josh Parker equalised midway through the first half.

The Shots re-took the lead through Haji Mnoga following a corner just after the half-hour mark before Tolaj made it 3-1 – thanks to a Barham assist – in the eighth minute of first-half injury time.

Aldershot continued to dominate in the second half and debutant Josh Stokes put away a low cross from Barham to extend their score just two minutes in.

Tolaj completed his double at the death as he put the score beyond doubt, while the visitors still had time to reduce the deficit as Parker added his second of the day in the seventh minute of added time.