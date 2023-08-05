John Coleman admits 3-0 scoreline flattered Accrington in win over Newport

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
John Coleman admits 3-0 scoreline flattered Accrington in win over Newport

By Press Association
John Coleman’s Accrington beat Newport (Kieran Cleeves/PA)
John Coleman’s Accrington beat Newport (Kieran Cleeves/PA)

John Coleman admitted the 3-0 scoreline flattered Accrington in their opening-day victory over Newport.

Stanley, relegated last season, opened the scoring in the 24th minute when Tommy Leigh’s through ball split the Newport defence and found Jack Nolan who rounded keeper Nick Townsend and slotted home.

Brad Hills hooked a Ryan Delaney header off the line as the Exiles looked for an equaliser in the first half.

The Reds doubled their lead in the 80th minute when substitute Seb Quirk’s ball into the area was headed home by fellow substitute Shaun Whalley.

Stanley added a third in the fourth minute of stoppage time when a cross by Hills was forced home from close range by Korede Adedoyin.

“I am pleased with the scoreline, delighted with the three points, the three goals and the clean sheet but 3-0 did flatter us,” said long-serving manager Coleman.

“There were a few harsh words said after the game as we had a 25-minute spell at 1-0 where we lost our way and they took control of the game and, on another day, we would have been punished.

“We have got to play miles better than that but thankfully we got the second and then third goals.

“We had two lads making their league debuts in the back line in Brad Hills and Lewis Shipley and Brad was outstanding. We also had Jay Rich-Baghuelou playing his first game in 10 months in defence and they have probably never played at that intensity but they all rolled their sleeves up.

“There were some big performances but we have to iron out the mistakes.”

Newport manager Graham Coughlan, whose side finished mid-table last season, said: “I thought we were good but we have got to take our chances. We had enough chances to win two games.

“When you don’t take your chances and you give away three soft goals, it’s left me annoyed and frustrated. It’s a tough result to take given the way we played.

“It’s bittersweet, we lost 3-0 but there were positives. The difference was their subs came on and were positive and affected the game, they swung the game in their favour, and we do not have that at this moment in time. We need reinforcements, anyone can see that. We need another striker sooner rather than later. I do not know if I can fill a teamsheet for Tuesday’s game.

“It’s not doom and gloom, though. It seems odd that I am standing here when we lost 3-0 but if you don’t take your chances and then concede goals, then football kicks you where it hurts.”