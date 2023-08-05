Neil Harris happy to have made seven-hour trip worthwhile for Gillingham fans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Neil Harris happy to have made seven-hour trip worthwhile for Gillingham fans

By Press Association
Neil Harris watched his Gillingham side start their campaign with a victory (Rhianna Chadwick/PA)
Neil Harris watched his Gillingham side start their campaign with a victory (Rhianna Chadwick/PA)

Gillingham boss Neil Harris was delighted for his team’s travelling army of fans after substitute Robbie McKenzie’s late goal sealed a 1-0 opening day victory at Stockport.

McKenzie pounced with just four minutes left of a clash between two of League Two’s most fancied sides for promotion.

The late strike sent the Gills’ 800-strong away support wild ahead of a lengthy trip back down to Kent.

Harris said: “We weren’t great in the first half – we just looked to be lacking something in the final third.

“We needed that bit more penetration, though it is difficult against a team like Stockport.

“They are clever, and they’ve got a top coach leading them on the touchline.

“This was a game between two very, very good teams playing with two very, very different formations.

“I was delighted to see that real willingness and desire to defend, though.

“I didn’t really see that in the recent friendly against Cambridge, but I expect every single player to give everything in every game for me.

“That was certainly the case today.

“It just helps to carry the momentum forward from the end of last season.

“We really had to dig in during that second half at times, then we go and get ourselves a late goal.

“It’s been a terrific day, and it was great to celebrate with our fans at the end.

“It’s been a long seven-hour journey up here for some of them, so hopefully it will be a better one for them now heading back.”

It proved to be a day of disappointment – but certainly not desolation – for Stockport boss Dave Challinor, whose side agonisingly lost on penalties to Carlisle in the League Two play-off final in May.

Challinor said: “That was a perfect away performance from Gillingham, so credit to them for that.

“For me, it’s about taking the positives from our efforts.

“If we play like we did in that second half over the course of the rest of the season, we’ll be in a good space.

“It was a poor goal to concede, we didn’t defend that properly really, but overall I can deal with what I’ve seen today.

“For large parts I’ve seen the personality and character that took us so close last season, it’s just that when lady luck doesn’t necessarily shine on you, this is what can happen.

“I’m still comfortable with where we are, and I don’t think we need to be a great deal better than we were last season.

“I’m certainly not going to panic after one game – that would be daft.”