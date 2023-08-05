Neil Harris happy to have made seven-hour trip worthwhile for Gillingham fans

Gillingham boss Neil Harris was delighted for his team’s travelling army of fans after substitute Robbie McKenzie’s late goal sealed a 1-0 opening day victory at Stockport.

McKenzie pounced with just four minutes left of a clash between two of League Two’s most fancied sides for promotion.

The late strike sent the Gills’ 800-strong away support wild ahead of a lengthy trip back down to Kent.

Harris said: “We weren’t great in the first half – we just looked to be lacking something in the final third.

“We needed that bit more penetration, though it is difficult against a team like Stockport.

“They are clever, and they’ve got a top coach leading them on the touchline.

“This was a game between two very, very good teams playing with two very, very different formations.

“I was delighted to see that real willingness and desire to defend, though.

“I didn’t really see that in the recent friendly against Cambridge, but I expect every single player to give everything in every game for me.

“That was certainly the case today.

“It just helps to carry the momentum forward from the end of last season.

“We really had to dig in during that second half at times, then we go and get ourselves a late goal.

“It’s been a terrific day, and it was great to celebrate with our fans at the end.

“It’s been a long seven-hour journey up here for some of them, so hopefully it will be a better one for them now heading back.”

It proved to be a day of disappointment – but certainly not desolation – for Stockport boss Dave Challinor, whose side agonisingly lost on penalties to Carlisle in the League Two play-off final in May.

Challinor said: “That was a perfect away performance from Gillingham, so credit to them for that.

“For me, it’s about taking the positives from our efforts.

“If we play like we did in that second half over the course of the rest of the season, we’ll be in a good space.

“It was a poor goal to concede, we didn’t defend that properly really, but overall I can deal with what I’ve seen today.

“For large parts I’ve seen the personality and character that took us so close last season, it’s just that when lady luck doesn’t necessarily shine on you, this is what can happen.

“I’m still comfortable with where we are, and I don’t think we need to be a great deal better than we were last season.

“I’m certainly not going to panic after one game – that would be daft.”