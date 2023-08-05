Barry Robson bemoans shot-shy strikeforce as Aberdeen draw blank at Livingston

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Barry Robson bemoans shot-shy strikeforce as Aberdeen draw blank at Livingston

By Press Association
Barry Robson wanted more from his shot-shy Aberdeen strikers (Steve Welsh/PA)
Barry Robson wanted more from his shot-shy Aberdeen strikers (Steve Welsh/PA)

Aberdeen manager Barry Robson lamented his team’s wasteful finishing after they began the cinch Premiership season with a hard-fought goalless draw at Livingston.

There was a distinct dearth of goalmouth action in both boxes, with the Dons unable to register a single shot on target.

Duk lacked composure in both halves as he failed to test Lions goalkeeper Shamal George from promising positions.

And Robson reckons his team would have picked up all the spoils had they been more composed in the final third.

He said: “We’ve got a clean sheet on the first day of the season at a place where it is always difficult to come and play.

“If Duk had his shooting boots we could have come away with a good result today.

“He would have put those chances away last year, and when you come down here you have to take them.

“We tried to play a bit longer and use our speed against their back three as when our technical players got on the ball they just got fouled.

“But when we tried to go in behind they just got deeper and deeper.

“You will never come down here and play free-flowing football but we tried to come and get the three points and could have done if Duk had been at it a bit more.

“But credit to Livi, they slowed it down, broke up the game with fouls and came away with a point.”

Livingston finished the game the stronger of the two teams and at least tested Dons goalkeeper Kelle Roos with efforts from Cristian Montano and Ayo Obielye.

Lions manager Davie Martindale, meanwhile, is adamant that his team will not be “bullied” this season after watching them stand up to last season’s third best side.

Martindale felt his team looked soft in defending their box at times last term after they let a top-six berth slip through their grasp.

He said: “The game went how I thought it was going to go, we set up in a way that I felt would match up well against them, they like to press really high and are aggressive in their press.

“Set-plays they are big and they have great delivery but I felt we nullified most of the threats they posed throughout the game.

“The most important thing was getting a clean sheet.

“I felt from February onwards we were very naive and weak, got bullied and that is not something that will happen this year.”