Tony Docherty disappointed with Dundee draw against Motherwell

Tony Docherty insisted Dundee deserved to take all three points from a 1-1 cinch Premiership draw against Motherwell at Dens Park.

The newly-promoted Dark Blues had to settle for a share of the spoils against the Steelmen on their return to the Scottish top flight.

Motherwell debutant Theo Bair opened the scoring with a fine finish on the stroke of half-time with Lyall Cameron securing a draw for the home side after the break thanks to a headed equaliser.

Docherty was pleased with the resolve shown by his players to come from behind but he thought they deserved to win the game.

The 52-year-old said: “I was really disappointed to go in 1-0 down at the break.

“I thought we were the better team but I said to the boys at half-time to ‘keep doing what you are doing’.

“I was delighted with the response of the players and equally I was delighted with the response we got from the crowd who were right behind us. They saw us on the front foot in that second half.

“When we got the goal, we were unfortunate not to go on to win it.

“I am a little bit disappointed not to win the first home game however in the Premiership when you go behind, I think it is important you show that resolve and mentality, that you don’t give up the ghost.

“I think we showed that in abundance today.

“I feel we were the better team and should have taken three points.”

Motherwell boss Stuart Kettlewell was delighted with Bair’s contribution after the striker signed for the Steelmen earlier this week.

The manager said: “Theo offered us a lot after just two training sessions and being nowhere near being fully match fit.

“But to get about 80 minutes was tremendous. I thought his overall game was good but can get better.

“I’m just delighted with his composure for the finish because it’s not easy when it is skipping off the surface at that type of pace.

“He’s the type of player I want to work with. His attitude is fantastic and he has some real good raw attributes. I think he’s a player that will grow in our side.”

Unlike Docherty, Kettlewell felt a draw was a fair result.

He added: “In the last 10 minutes of the game, I thought we were in the ascendancy, the team pushing to try and win the game.

“But I’d like a bit more quality from us, I’d like us to test the goalkeeper a bit more with that type of pressure. I thought we got into reasonable positions but didn’t work the goal enough.

“From that side of it, a fair point is how I’d look at it.”