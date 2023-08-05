Tony Docherty disappointed with Dundee draw against Motherwell

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tony Docherty disappointed with Dundee draw against Motherwell

By Press Association
Tony Docherty’s Dundee drew on the opening day (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Tony Docherty insisted Dundee deserved to take all three points from a 1-1 cinch Premiership draw against Motherwell at Dens Park.

The newly-promoted Dark Blues had to settle for a share of the spoils against the Steelmen on their return to the Scottish top flight.

Motherwell debutant Theo Bair opened the scoring with a fine finish on the stroke of half-time with Lyall Cameron securing a draw for the home side after the break thanks to a headed equaliser.

Docherty was pleased with the resolve shown by his players to come from behind but he thought they deserved to win the game.

The 52-year-old said: “I was really disappointed to go in 1-0 down at the break.

“I thought we were the better team but I said to the boys at half-time to ‘keep doing what you are doing’.

“I was delighted with the response of the players and equally I was delighted with the response we got from the crowd who were right behind us. They saw us on the front foot in that second half.

“When we got the goal, we were unfortunate not to go on to win it.

“I am a little bit disappointed not to win the first home game however in the Premiership when you go behind, I think it is important you show that resolve and mentality, that you don’t give up the ghost.

“I think we showed that in abundance today.

“I feel we were the better team and should have taken three points.”

Motherwell boss Stuart Kettlewell was delighted with Bair’s contribution after the striker signed for the Steelmen earlier this week.

The manager said: “Theo offered us a lot after just two training sessions and being nowhere near being fully match fit.

“But to get about 80 minutes was tremendous. I thought his overall game was good but can get better.

“I’m just delighted with his composure for the finish because it’s not easy when it is skipping off the surface at that type of pace.

“He’s the type of player I want to work with. His attitude is fantastic and he has some real good raw attributes. I think he’s a player that will grow in our side.”

Unlike Docherty, Kettlewell felt a draw was a fair result.

He added: “In the last 10 minutes of the game, I thought we were in the ascendancy, the team pushing to try and win the game.

“But I’d like a bit more quality from us, I’d like us to test the goalkeeper a bit more with that type of pressure. I thought we got into reasonable positions but didn’t work the goal enough.

“From that side of it, a fair point is how I’d look at it.”