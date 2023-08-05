Cambridge boss Mark Bonner hails Oxford win as ‘absolute blueprint’ for campaign

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cambridge boss Mark Bonner hails Oxford win as 'absolute blueprint' for campaign

By Press Association
Cambridge manager Mark Bonner said his side’s performance was the ‘blueprint’ for this season (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Mark Bonner felt Cambridge hit a high standard as they opened their Sky Bet League One campaign with a win.

Cambridge, who produced a great escape to survive in the third tier at the end of last season, made a perfect start to the new campaign with a 2-0 victory over Oxford.

Jack Lankester fired them ahead before a goal on debut from the impressive Gassan Ahadme saw them in control at the break and they limited Oxford to just one Stan Mills gilt-edged chance in the second period.

“I thought we were excellent; really good and really good value for the result, and I thought the performance was very strong,” Bonner said.

“The first 30 minutes was the absolute blueprint for us. I thought we were outstanding. Then second half we struggled to get out of our half a little bit but I never felt under huge pressure.

“It’s a really good result and a really good start. A clean sheet and three points obviously is important to us, but the performance level as well is really important.

“There were some really good performances out there today, so it’s a good day for us.

“I thought we started the game very well, played with some good intent with the ball, played forward but not rushed and had good control in certain moments of the game.”

Saikou Janneh, who started only once in League One last season, played a crucial role in both Cambridge goals, and he came in for particular praise.

“I thought he was brilliant, really good. He’s really built up over pre-season, exactly what we want in a wide player, showed himself to be more reliable.

“He’s getting better and better without the ball so I’m really pleased with him.”

Liam Manning felt that his Oxford side had not hit the required levels.

“The result obviously is hugely disappointing,” he said. “I just said to the players that I actually think it could be one of the best things for us, madly.

“That wake-up call, if we make sure we respond and we take the lessons from it. I think it could be a positive lesson for us.

“The game went exactly how we knew it would. How we set up, the game plan was exactly what we thought they’d do. When you have the volume of the ball that we do, nine corner kicks to two. We didn’t create a huge amount.

“Without quality in the top third, what you do is you come away 0-0. You dominate the game that way and give them nothing.

“I know we’re not the finished article, there’s a long way to go. We have to take the experience, the lesson, and make sure we don’t have it again.”